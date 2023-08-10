MLB Injury Report: McClanahan’s Injury Likely Season-Ending

Some in the organization have admitted the team misses Jonathan India, who’s been out since the end of July with a foot injury. And that makes sense, if you think about it.

It’s not so much about the statistics. He’s only slashing .251/.336/.409. It’s more about what India is for the Reds. He’s the de facto captain, one of the only players on the team with any real experience.

He worked out Monday and was pain-free, expected to be activated Tuesday. When that didn’t happen, there was a bit of a concern that something turned for the worse. But, it seems like the team’s just being careful, and he’ll be back in the lineup Friday when the Reds open the weekend series against the Pirates.

When the Reds do take the field against the Bucs, they will be without Jake Fraley, who just hit the injured list with a stress fracture in the fourth toe of his left foot. Specific, I know.

But this is a big loss. Fraley has a legitimate chance to go 20-20 this season, currently sitting at 20 stolen bases with 15 home runs. He’s slashing .263/.346/.467, good for an .813 OPS. It’s the unexpected combination of power, speed and on-base that has helped carry the Reds to their current overachieving status. TJ Hopkins has been called up from Louisville to take Fraley’s spot.

I’ll finish this part of the report with more good news. Hunter Greene, who last pitched for the Reds in June, had his rehab assignment transferred to Louisville.