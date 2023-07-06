MLB Injury Report: Mike Trout Among Several Stars Hitting IL

Here is the diagnosis on both Ohtani and Rendon, once again from Bollinger:

Anthony Rendon left the game with a left shin contusion. The X-rays were negative. Shohei Ohtani left with a right middle finger blister. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 5, 2023

I’ll leave it there with those two. We’ve written twice now about Rendon’s absence in this lineup.

Trout’s injury is a really tough blow for this Angels team to swallow. It seemed like our generation’s best player was finally rounding the corner. Over the past two weeks, he was hitting .333, with three home runs and a 1.076 OPS.

The Angels are 45-44, firmly in the Wild Card hunt halfway through the season. But without 44% of the team’s payroll, what happens over the next two weeks? What if they lose the final two games before the break? That puts them at 45-46, a losing record.

Want to look ahead to the second half? The first six out of the break are against the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, who might have big 99 back at that point. The trade deadline is August 1. At that time, the Angels will be in Atlanta. If the free fall happens, does Ohtani make it out of Atlanta an Angel? We’ll see.

Kershaw Gets Curbed: ‘Cranky’ shoulder lands all-time Dodger great on the IL

I’m not going to spend too much time on this, but it is worth noting.