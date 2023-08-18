MLB Injury Report: Braves Lose Ozzie Albies to Hamstring Injury

That’s not necessarily true. Just ask Max Fried. But, they do have the most complete team in the league, and have had most of their team healthy throughout the year.

To hammer the health point home, let me show you this statistic. As of last week, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies had all played in every one of their team’s 117 games.

In this day and age, that is remarkable.

But one of the four Atlanta horsemen developed a hitch in his giddy-up in last weekend’s series against the Mets. Albies left Sunday’s game with what the team called cramps, but became much more serious as they evaluated him. Tuesday, he was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

After a 2022 season that was riddled with injury, Albies came back with a vengeance. He’s slashing .267/.327/.514, with an 120 OPS+ and 3.8 bWAR. He’s also on pace to smash his career high in home runs, which was 30 back in 2021. He’s also picked his spots on the base paths, going 11-for-11 in stolen bases.

What do the Braves have in his place? Options, which is not something a lot of other teams can say.