MLB Injury Report: Cubs’ Iron Man Swanson Lands on IL

Dansby Goes Down: Cubs lose star shortstop to heel injury

What an interesting year for the Cubs.

They made a flurry of offseason moves, generated some beginning-of-the-season hype (including from yours truly) and actually finished April above .500 (they were 14-13). Now, we’re officially into the second half of the season and the Cubs are 42-47, with most of the buzz about the team centered around whether they’ll trade Cody Bellinger at the deadline.

As the Cubs try to claw their way back into the hunt, they’ll have to do it without their biggest free agent splash. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, the closest thing MLB has to an iron man these days, hit the IL before the break with a left heel contusion. He suffered the injury last Wednesday while running the bases.

In 83 games this year, Swanson is slashing .258/.343/.409, with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 36 RBI, 41 runs and 4 steals. That all adds up to a 105 OPS+ and a 2.9 bWAR. In his absence, it’s likely Nico Hoerner will shift to shortstop, while Christopher Morel — who started the season on one of the biggest tears ever — will likely move down from the outfield and play second base.

It’s not likely Swanson misses a ton of games, but we’ll also probably get a better update Friday morning. Still, this team is seven games out in the NL Central and six and a half games out of a Wild Card spot. If they hit a slide right out of the break, the trade rumors could start to get LOUD.

Did I mention? A LOT of Yankees fans think Bellinger would look good in pinstripes.