MLB Injury Report: Rays to Place Ace Shane McClanahan on the IL

So for the sake of cramming things into a tight space, I’ll be a bit more brief than usual.

Let’s get into it.

Rays to lose McClanahan, suffer another injury to starting rotation

There has been no team in the league as snakebitten as the Tampa Bay Rays, and it seems like it has finally caught up to them.

They came out of the gate scorching, but have gone 26-27 since the start of June. They’re now chasing the Orioles in the AL East race.

Their most-recent blow came Thursday night, when the team announced ace Shane McClanahan was going on the IL with discomfort in his left forearm. He first felt the problem after his start against the Yankees, and was sent for imaging early Thursday.

#Rays place McClanahan on IL. Here is short statement from team:

The Rays are in the process of gathering further information and updates will be provided when available. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 3, 2023

McClanahan was on a Cy Young pace last year, before a late-season shoulder impingement knocked him out of the running. He’s not been as good this year, but is still one of the best pitchers in the game. So far in 2023, he’s pitched to a 3.29 ERA, striking out 121 batters in 115 innings.