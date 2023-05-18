MLB Injury Report: Jazz Chisholm Heading Back to IL

It’s being called a left knee hyperextension, and Bellinger told reporters it was “sore” and that it was not the worst-case scenario. Let’s hold our breath for him too, because watching him roam center field has been a treat so far this year.

Stressed Out: Reds’ Lodolo In Walking Boot After Suffering Stress Reaction

For all their front office drama, the Cincinnati Reds seem to have stud prospects on deck.

Matt McLain was the latest to make his big league debut, while Just Baseball’s No. 1 prospect Elly De La Cruz and Christian Encarnacion-Strand wait in the wings in Louisville.

But one of the Reds’ biggest young stars got a big dose of bad news.

Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo is out indefinitely with what the team is calling a stress reaction in his left shinbone. Manager David Bell says the lefty star is in a walking boot and will have another MRI in two weeks. That should help the team better figure out his timeline.

Lodolo was electric to start the season, looking every bit like the first-round pick he was. In his first three starts, he struck out 27 batters across 17 innings and gave up just four earned runs. But things have gone WAY (and I mean way) downhill since. His ERA and WHIP currently sit at 6.29 and 1.75, respectively. If you go under the hood, the numbers are interesting. He’s still missing bats, striking out 28.3% of batters. But he’s allowing a lot of hard contact, indicated by a 12.7% barrel rate, well above the league average (7.8). It’s part of the reason he’s tied for the National League lead in home runs allowed.