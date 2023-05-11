MLB Injury Report: Braves Lose Fried, Wright

The Major League Baseball season is more than a month old, meaning, among other things, that every team has been hit by injuries. Some of them have been devastating (Jacob deGrom, we miss you, King), while others – thankfully – have only required players to take a short stint on the injured list (Aaron Judge, we’re looking at you, big fella).

As we push forward into the second week of May, let’s take a look at the weekly injury report.

Updated as of Wednesday, May 10.

Braves Go Back-To-Back, Lose Fried and Wright on Consecutive Days

The Atlanta Braves have got it going on. They’re 25-11 and have a 7.5-game lead in the NL East. But the Braves were dealt back-to-back blows to start the week. Starting pitcher Kyle Wright hit the IL Monday with a shoulder strain. Then Tuesday, Braves’ ace Max Fried landed on the IL with a forearm strain.