It’s Time to End the Jazz Chisholm Jr. Experiment in Center Field

The Marlins have put Jazz in an awful spot and it is all their own fault. They have a 25-year-old budding superstar that just graced the cover of the sport’s premier video game. How do they reward him? Moving him from middle infield to a position he has never played before because they have ignored their biggest need for years.

The Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center field experiment continues to keep us on our toes. pic.twitter.com/7cfSynWRmD — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 1, 2023

Now it seems to be costing Jazz on the field. In his first full years in the bigs, Jazz has typically come out of the gates firing. His 153 wRC+ in March and April is far and away his best in any month. However, he has struggled so far while dealing with the move to center. Though we have played a little over a week, Jazz has just six hits, two home runs and 12 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances. His .360 slugging percentage would be the worst of any month in his first two full seasons.

I will admit it is just speculation that Jazz is struggling because of the adjustment to center field. We do not know that for sure, he could just be off to a slow start. It happens. But is it not a fair assumption? Moving from the infield to center is a massive adjustment, not to mention the pressure of being thrown into the clean-up spot, somewhere he has never hit before.

I have tried to explain away a lot of the Marlins mistakes over the years, but this one I cannot. I have no idea what the organization was thinking with this move. Before we even get to putting Jazz out there, why did they not acquire a center fielder? This is two straight years now the team has not had a true center fielder on their Opening Day roster. How can anybody explain that?

The Jazz in CF experiment is going about as well as expected pic.twitter.com/7M4QB8vEOE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 2, 2023

Besides the Marte debacle, perhaps the biggest flaw of this regime’s tenure has been their reluctance to move on from failed experiments. Lewis Brinson saw close to a thousand PAs in his four years in Miami, despite never breaking 72 wRC+ or having an fWAR above 0.0. Isan Díaz saw more than 500 PAs in Miami despite never having more than 58 wRC+. They face a similar situation right now with the struggling Avisail García.

They also face one with Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center field. It never should have reached this point, but can we not see where this is going? Even if Jazz becomes serviceable in center field, how many games will be wasted until he does? This is the sixth season since the Marlins tore it down, they cannot still be running experiments to try and figure out what works. These are the years they are supposed to start being competitive. That is not going to happen with a second baseman playing one of the most vital defensive positions on the field.