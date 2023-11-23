How Mitch Garver Became the Top Free Agent Catcher on the Market

Because of this, there are questions about how much time Garver will spend catching in the future. Will an organization bring him in to hold down their designated hitter spot, or will a ball club pay him to be their primary catcher moving forward?

One thing is for certain: Garver is hitting free agency at the right time. He has an impactful bat that can immediately upgrade a team’s lineup, and he stands out as, without a doubt, the top offensive catcher in a weak free agency class. Regardless of his specific role with his new team, he is in store to secure a luxurious multi-year contract this offseason as a premier offensive weapon.

Along with Rhys Hoskins, players who did not receive the Qualifying Offer are Jorge Soler, Teoscar Hernández and Mitch Garver, per @JeffPassan.



Where will these four free agents land? pic.twitter.com/MexG6N76oa — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 6, 2023

In his second year with the Rangers, Garver put together one of the best offensive seasons of his career. His improved bat-to-ball skills, impressive walk totals, and continued disciplined approach led to some of the most efficient offensive output of his career in 2023.

Garver posted a zone contact rate of 83.9%, a 3.6% improvement from 2022. Likewise, his overall whiff rate of 23.7% was nearly a two percent drop from the year prior and was about one percent better than league average.

His improved contact rates allowed for him to put the ball in play more often, and that led to noticeably more efficient at-bats. Garver hit for an average of .270, the second-best mark of his career, and he got on base at the highest rate of his career as well (.370). Additionally, he posted a wOBA of .374, which was significantly higher than league average (.316).

Not only was he able to cut his swing-and-miss rates, but Garver also managed to drastically improve his chase rate as well. He ended the year with an out-of-zone swing rate of just 17.4%, which was in the 98th percentile, per Baseball Savant.