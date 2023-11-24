The Mariners Part With Eugenio Suárez and the Good Vibes He Brings

While it is unlikely the two players the Mariners got in return will move boulders, there are things about both Zavala and Vargas that fit what the team is looking for.

Zavala is touted for his plus defense behind the plate. He posted 7 blocks above average, ranking in the 85th percentile of the league (per Baseball Savant). He is also considered an above-average pitch framer. For a club in need of a backup catcher, given the probable departure of Tom Murphy, Zavala fits the mold with his glove, which is the more important asset for a backup catcher. The only issue is his bat.

In 2022, Zavala held his own at the plate, hitting .270 with a 110 wRC+ and walking above 9% of the time. Those numbers will play. But the .171 clip and 45 wRC+ he posted across 73 games in 2023 are a much tougher pill to swallow. The Mariners are clearly buying into the potential of another bounce-back candidate in hopes that he can find his best self with a change of scenery and a brand new ballclub.

Vargas has barely thrown any big league innings (4.2 to be exact), but there are aspects of his profile that do stand out.

The 24-year-old possesses a 4.82 ERA in the minor leagues across 90 appearances, and he has had control issues, as evidenced by his 1.553 WHIP. Still, he has big-time stuff that could help him develop into a back-end reliever.

3 pitches, 3 strikes, 1 out. That's how you make an entrance! pic.twitter.com/22Yn2BI6VD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 31, 2023

Vargas throws four pitches: a fastball, cutter, sinker and changeup. His fastball topped out at 101 MPH while averaging over 99 MPH in each of his five big league outings last year. And the pitch gets swings and misses. The question now becomes whether the Mariners can mold him into an effective reliever.