Mariners Only Hope in 2025 is Having a Bounce Back Roster

It starts with making more contact on pitches he can do damage with. Last season, Rodriguez had a 78.8% zone contact rate compared to an 83.3% the year prior. When you impact the baseball the way he does, even small improvements can lead to big results.

His 25% strikeout rate and 6% walk rate are not terrible but do offer room for improvement. As you can see from the graphic above, Rodriguez chased too often out of the zone and racked up strikeouts in areas where he could draw walks.

Low and away, especially outside of the zone, was a problem. Learning to lay off those pitches will work deeper counts, presumably increase his walk rate, and allow him to see more pitches in the zone. If Rodriguez can get his strikeout rate closer to 22% and his walk rate around 8% his offensive numbers will all improve.

The Mariners Have a Mitch Problem

Bringing back Mitch Haniger after a lousy season in San Francisco might have helped warm fans hearts, but it did not help production on the field. Haniger slashed .208/.286/.334 posting a career worst .126 ISO while also, once again, dealing with injuries.

His home run to fly ball rate dipped to 12.9%, a far cry from his 16-20% we saw during his peak years in Seattle. His .620 OPS was the lowest of his career and at 34 years old, you have to wonder if his best days are behind him. After posting a .486 OPS against lefties, I’m not sure the Mariners are in a spot to platoon him in any fashion.

He’s on the books for $17.5 million this season, a number he cannot justify unless a major power surge comes back. He still hits the ball hard but staying on the field and playing at 100% is the only way he can provide value. His two full seasons of production are the only times he’s breached 20 home runs. Keeping Haniger healthy is the only hope for him returning value.