Are The Brewers Relying Too Much on Rookie Bats?

Milwaukee’s Rookie Check-In

Heading into the season, the Brewers had an abundance of young talent in their system who were ready to take the reins at several positions. So far, it has been a mixed bag for Milwaukee’s rookies this season. Some have capitalized on their opportunity in the big leagues, and others have been robbed of the chance to contribute this season due to injuries. We’ll start by looking at the ladder.

Garrett Mitchell, their up-and-coming center fielder, was off to a solid start this season. After debuting near the end of 2022, he was primed for a big role in the Brewers’ lineup this season. He was slashing .259/.306/.366 with a wRC+ of 107 in his 62 plate appearances before going down with a shoulder injury in mid-April.

Mitchell’s absence has been felt in the Brewers’ lineup and in their clubhouse. He underwent surgery on a torn labrum in early May, so there is a sliver of hope that he could return in the back end of September, but it’s more likely that his 2023 season is over.

Sal Frelick, the team’s number two prospect, has yet to make his MLB debut. After starting the 2023 season with Triple-A Nashville, Frelick’s promotion to the big leagues felt inevitable after Garrett Mitchell hit the shelf with his shoulder injury. Unfortunately, Frelick tore his UCL in his left thumb less than a week after Mitchell’s injury, delaying his major league debut even longer.

Frelick underwent surgery on his left thumb, which kept him out of action for about two months. He rejoined Triple-A Nashville’s lineup on June 9th, where he is now patiently waiting for his opportunity to contribute for the Brewers. He brings great bat-to-ball skills to the lineup, and his ability to put the ball in play will be a much-needed addition for Milwaukee. It’s only a matter of time before the Brewers call his number to take over in the outfield.

Brice Turang – Second Baseman

When the Brewers traded second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners in the offseason, it appeared they were ready to hand over the position to 23-year-old Brice Turang. Turang was the ball club’s first round draft pick in the 2018 draft, and he projected out as a plus runner and defender as he progressed through the Brewers’ system.