Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospects

Mitchell has the ingredients to be an impressive defender in center field, which is why the Brewers were comfortable fast tracking him a bit to the big leagues. His closing speed is elite along with a plus arm and reads/routes that continue to improve.

Outlook

Yet another phenomenal athlete in this Brewers system with offensive upside, Mitchell is later in his development and there is some reasonable concern as to whether he will ever tap into his plus raw power in games.

Mitchell’s speed, defense and approach give him a solid floor but to reach his potential as an above average centerfielder, he will need to find a way to get the ball in the air more.

8. Eric Brown Jr. – SS – (Low-A)

Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (27), 2022 – (MIL) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 45/50 35/50 55/55 45/55 45+

Despite an unorthodox setup, Brown Jr. makes a ton of contact with solid complementary tools.

Offense

An upright stance with his hands above his head, Brown uses a high, slow, leg kick while getting his hands slotted. Impressively, Brown’s head remains still through his load and swing and he stays in his back side well.

Brown gets on plane early and his barrel lives in the zone, resulting in a lot of line drives and not a lot of whiff. Brown’s above average hand speed allows him to let the ball travel and use the whole field despite all of his moving parts. He has flashed above average pop, especially to his pull side.

The most impressive thing about Brown’s offensive game may be his approach. He makes excellent swing decisions and seems to see the ball longer than most. Between his contact skills and lack of chase, Brown is a difficult hitter to punch out.

The presence of Brown’s athletic lower half and his quick hands give him above average power potential, but he projects as a hit over power bat.

Defense/Speed

Yet another athletic Brewers prospect, Brown has quick feet and solid range. Brown has the ability to make all of the tough throws from short, but his actions can be a bit inconsistent at times. Brown is athletic enough and has a good enough arm to stick at short, though he projects more as an average defender there. If he moves to second base, Brown would project as a plus defender.

Only swiping 26 bases on 37 attempts in his 123 college games, Brown was not the most aggressive or efficient base stealer. He showed much more of a willingness to run on the Cape, racking up 13 stolen bases in just 33 games and has run more in the early going of his professional career. With above average speed and good instincts, Brown should be a threat to steal 15-20 bases per season as he continues to get more comfortable on the base paths.

Outlook

Led by a fringe-plus hit tool, all of Brown’s tools project as average or better. Despite his unorthodox hitting style, the 21-year-old has raked at every stop in his amateur career, hedging concern for timing issues as he climbs through the minors.

Nothing quite jumps off the charts with Brown, but his balanced skillset, plus makeup and baseball instincts give him above average regular upside with a lot of different ways that he can impact the game.

9. Robert Gasser – LHP – (Triple-A)

Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Comp B (71), 2021 (SDP) | ETA: 2023

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 40/45 45/55 45/55 45+

Gasser bursted onto draft radars with a lights out junior season at Houston. Built-in deception, good stuff and consistently improving command have his stock quickly rising. Gasser was traded at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline in a package for Josh Hader.

Arsenal

Early in his collegiate career, Gasser operated in the upper 80’s, using deception to get guys out from a low three-quarters release point. Now, Gasser operates more in the 93-96 MPH range, using his low vertical attack angle along with the riding life on his fastball to make for a tough pitch up in the zone.

Gasser has a sharp slider in the upper 80’s which is already above average and flashes plus. The offering is a nightmare for lefties because of its late horizontal bite and when Gasser is really feeling the pitch, he can backdoor or even run it in on right-handed hitters.

Gasser’s changeup is the pitch that he goes to a bit more against righties. Because of his difficult to pick up release point, hitters struggle to differentiate Gasser’s fastball from his changeup until it is too late, helping it play up. The pitch is presently average with a chance to be comfortably above average because of the way it plays. The southpaw will also mix in an average upper 70’s curveball to steal strikes on occasion.

Outlook

Already looking like a steal as the 71st overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Gasser has quickly climbed through the Minors, making his way to Triple-A in less than 30 professional starts. A nightmare at bat for lefties, Gasser has held same-handed hitters to a .573 OPS and 42% strikeout rate, helping reinforce his floor as a lights out reliever.

That said, the improvement of Gasser’s command and feel for his changeup give him a solid chance to stick as a starter and the Brewers aggressively promoting the second-year pro to Triple-A is reflective of their confidence in his pitchability.

Gasser’s solid stuff, natural deception and developing command have him looking like a potential No. 4 starter with the swing-and-miss potential to show flashes of a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

10. Tyler Black – 2B/OF – (High-A)

Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 45/45 35/40 45/45 45/50 45+

Considered by many scouts as one of the best bats in the 2021 Draft, Black’s value hinges on his plus hit tool, but he has done nothing but hit since signing with the Brewers. An injury laying out for a fly ball cut Black’s 2022 short.

Offense

Video game numbers at Wright State earned Black first round consideration despite his sophomore season being cut short in 2020 and no Cape Cod League. Black’s swing features a big leg kick, but it doesn’t disrupt his timing or move his head much.

Black sprays the ball all over and rarely chases. His short stroke and feel for the barrel helps him get to difficult pitches as well as still put some good wood on the ball when he is fooled. Black’s power is average at best, but his high walk rates, impressive numbers left-on-left and overall ability to command his at bats give him a solid offensive floor.

Defense/Speed

An average runner with shaky defensive skills, Black’s footwork and actions could use work at second base. Interestingly, the Brewers started to get Black reps in centerfield as well as some third base. Black seemed to hold his own in the outfield before fracturing his scapula laying out for a baseball which put an end to his 2022 season.

A heady baseball player, Black is not afraid to run and is quick enough to steal opportunistic bases. Prior to his injury Black had stolen 16 bases on 24 attempts.

Outlook

While there is probably not much power to dream on with Black, he looks like a potential OBP machine with enough pop to produce a ton of doubles. If the Brewers continue to try Black in centerfield, defensive versatility could at least help his outlook a bit given his present lack of value with the glove at second base.

Black is a bit of a throwback player who will grind out at bats and make the pitcher work. His polish at the plate should allow him to make up for the lost time following his season-ending injury and it would probably be fair to assume that the 22-year-old will start next season in Double-A.

Other Names to Watch

Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – (Low-A): A second round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Misiorowski stands at a towering 6-foot-7 with an electric fastball that has touched triple digits. Command concerns and a lack of third pitch give the 20-year-old reliever risk, but his upside is immense.

Carlos Rodriguez – RHP – (High-A): Comfort with four pitches and solid command, Rodriguez has carved up hitters at the lower levels while sporting a strong 21.6% K-BB rate. Still just 20 years old, Rodriguez could be a steal as a sixth rounder in the 2021 draft out of a Florida JuCo.

Ethan Small – LHP – (Triple-A): Small features a high-spin fastball with a changeup the flashes plus to work off of it, which has helped him rake up strikeouts in bunches in the Minor Leagues. Small has struggled with the command of his changeup and his breaking ball is a distant third pitch making things difficult on him in starts where the feel for the change isn’t there.

Hendry Mendez – OF – (Low-A): Elite contact skills and an ahead-of-his-years approach provide plenty of intrigue to the 18-year-old who was just signed out of 2021’s IFA class. Mendez has not shown much power yet, but has room to fill out in his 6-foot-2 frame.

Felix Valerio – 2B – (Double-A): A patient hitter with good bat-to-ball skills, Valerio is a decent athlete who can play all over the diamond. There’s utility upside.

Cam Devanney – INF – (Double-A): A 15th round pick in 2019, Devanney struggled last season, hitting just .175 with five homers in 87 Double-A games. The 25-year-old added strength and has tapped into more power this year, launching 20 homers in Double-A while upping his batting average by nearly 100 points. He’s older and repeating a level, but any time a hitter adds some strength and turns five homers into 20, he is probably worth monitoring. Devanney can play all over the infield as well.