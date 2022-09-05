Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospects
Strong drafting and the ascension of Jackson Chourio has the Brewers farm system trending in the right direction.
Not long ago, the Brewers had one of baseball’s worst farm systems. Hitting big on one of the fastest rising prospects in baseball in Jackson Chourio helps, but the Brewers have drafted extremely well over the last few years and snagged two top-10 prospects in the Josh Hader deal at this year’s deadline.
The system still lacks depth, especially in the pitching department, but it is closer to the middle of the pack than the cellar, which probably could not have been said a year ago.
1. Jackson Chourio – OF – (High-A)
Age: 18 | Height/Weight: 6’1’, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.8M – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/60
|45/55
|70/70
|60/70
|60
Chourio has wasted no time getting acclimated to baseball stateside. After putting up good numbers in the DSL last year, Chourio tore through Low-A pitching this season and has kept it rolling in High-A as an 18-year-old. Chourio’s tools are immense, and he’s way more advanced than his peers.
Offense
A twitchy, explosive athlete, Chourio generates plus bat speed with relative ease. Chourio’s load is simple, picking his heel up while focusing on shifting his weight onto his back side. Not the biggest of frames, much Chourio’s pop comes from his powerful lower half and rotational power.
As a result, Chourio can get a bit out of control at times and pull off the ball. That said, Chourio has shown plenty of comfort going the other way with authority and as he matures as a hitter, I expect his 51% pull rate to improve.
Already posting a max exit velocity of 109 MPH at 18 years old and plenty of 105+ MPH liners this season, Chourio is flashing above-average power has a chance to tap into plus power as he fills out a bit more.
An aggressive hitter, Chourio’s 33% chase rate has limited his ability to take free passes, but thanks to how quick Chourio is to the ball, he rarely misses fastballs, mashing to an OPS over 1.100 against them. As Chourio improves with his patience and approach, he should develop into an above average hitter with plus raw power.
Defense/Speed
A 70-grade runner who already gets excellent jumps in center field, Chourio has the potential to be an elite defender up the middle. His routes and overall comfort in the outfield makes it easy to forget that he is just 18 years old.
Despite his top-of-the-line speed, Chourio is still getting his feet wet as a base stealer. As he gets more experienced on the base paths, Chourio should easily be able to steal 20+ bags per season.
Outlook
The only 18-year-old in High-A, Chourio has relied on natural ability and impressive athleticism to keep up with competition that is on average more than four years older than him. Elite speed and defensive potential in centerfield with an offensive skillset to dream on, Chourio has a lot of similarities to Michael Harris II, including how young he could possibly debut.
Assuming Chourio continues to mature as a hitter, he has 30/30 upside while playing center field at an extremely high level.
2. Sal Frelick – OF – (Triple-A)
Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 5’10’, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (15) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|40/45
|30/35
|70/70
|45/55
|55
A three sport athlete in High School, Frelick won Masachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year before heading over to Boston College. Top-notch speed and potential for a 70-grade hit tool have Frelick looking like one of baseball’s safer prospects.
Offense
Great bat-to-ball skills and swing malleability help Frelick make a ton of contact while getting to tough pitches. Frelick’s hands work extremely well and his short swing makes him a difficult hitter to strike out.
The 22-year-old overcame some drifting issues with his swing earlier in the season, finding much more lower half consistency which has helped him make more consistent contact with more impact. Since making the jump to Triple-A, Frelick has posted some of the best contact rates in all of the Minor Leagues with a zone contact rate of 94% while still walking at a 12% clip.
Frelick sprays the ball all over the field, and is even a tough out with two strikes, somehow hitting .278 in two strike counts.
While power will never be a part of Frelick’s game, he can hit the ball with some authority to his pull side when he gets the right pitch. There’s potentially 10-15 homers in the tank for Frelick, especially if he calls Milwaukee home when he breaks into the big leagues.
It’s a delicate balance for Frelick, who does hit the ball on the ground a lot (51% GB rate), but also racks up so many hits by slapping the ball on the ground and using his wheels. When Frelick is at his best, he is smacking line drives to either gap while resorting to more of the “put the ball in play” approach with two strikes.
Elite contact rates and a knack for getting on base give Frelick a high floor with enough impact to rack up plenty of extra base hits.
Defense/Speed
Another Brewers prospect with game-changing speed, Frelick covers a ton of ground in center and has continued to improve his reads and routes with more experience out there. His arm is average at best, but he does a good job of getting himself in a good position to make strong throws by beating the ball to the spot.
Despite possessing immense speed, Frelick has not yet translated it into stolen bases. The 22-year-old picked up just a dozen bags in his first 100 games of the season, but should be more of a base stealer as he gets more comfortable on the base paths at the upper levels.
Outlook
Frelick may not have enough power to be a star in today’s game, but he has as good of a chance to be a big league regular as any prospect outside of the top 50. A virtual guarantee to stay in center field with a hit tool that is trending towards a 70 grade, Frelick is a throwback player who will have Steven Kwan lovers seeing double, but with a bit more exciting tools.
3. Brice Turang – SS – (Triple-A)
Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’1’, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2018 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|50/50
|40/40
|60/60
|60/60
|50+
Nothing jumps off of the page with Turang, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a glaring weakness in his game. A superb defender who has already reached Triple-A at 22 years old, Turang has finally started to hit the ball with more authority.
Offense
Turang has impressed scouts with his ability to hit and polish dating back to his high school days in Corona, California. Lacking some of the tools to dream on, Turang slipped to the back end of the first round in 2018’s MLB Draft.
The first two pro seasons for Turang were a solid but also reinforced some of the fears that scouts had: there was plenty of contact, but not much more than that offensively. After another average offensive season in 2021, Turang adjusted his set up and has tapped into more power this season.
The left-handed hitter widened his stance while getting more into his legs than his previous upright setup. Turang also adjusted his hands from sitting on his shoulder near his head to further away from his body and further back in his stance. The adjustment likely helps him keep his hands back longer while creating more tension/stored energy prior to uncoiling at launch.
The tweaks have translated for Turang who has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 1.5 MPH with more 105+ batted balls than his previous two seasons combined.
Hitting the ball harder has unsurprisingly resulted in a career-year power wise for Turang. Never having hit more than six homers in a season entering this year, Turang has already launched a dozen long balls through his first 110 games this season.
Even with the added power, Turang has still maintained his impressive contact rates while commanding the strike zone. The 22-year-old has always impressed with his feel for the barrel and ability to spray the ball all over the field.
Turang will always be a hit over power guy, but with fringe average power, a well-above average hit tool and a knack for getting on base, the former first rounder has a good chance to be a consistently above average hitter.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Turang’s speed is impactful both in the field and on the base paths. Impressive range, smooth actions, an above average arm and impressive instincts have Turang looking like a plus defender at the highest level.
Despite projecting as an impact defender at shortstop, the Brewers have given Turang some making starts this season at third base, second base and even centerfield likely due to the presence of Willy Adames with the big league club.
The speed has always been there for Turang, but he has looked as comfortable on the base paths as ever. On pace to set a career high in stolen bases, he has also been the most efficient of his career, swiping his first 29 bags on 31 tries this season.
Outlook
One of baseball’s higher floor prospects, Turang may never be a star, but he has a great chance to be an MLB regular and potentially a solid one at that. Still just 22 years old and producing above-average numbers in Triple-A, Turang has a great chance to break camp with the Brewers next season.
The uptick in power has added a bit more up upside to Turang’s profile and his well-rounded game is reminiscent of the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner.
4. Esteury Ruiz – OF – (Triple-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $100K – 2015 (KC) | ETA: 2022
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|50/50
|40/45
|75/75
|40/50
|50+
One of baseball’s biggest breakout prospects this season, Ruiz has turned into much more than a set of wheels. Career-high’s in virtually every offensive category have the 23-year-old looking like a potentially dynamic MLB player.
Offense
Ruiz has an wide, athletic stance, really getting into his legs while starting with his hands already coiled. His setup is a bit reminiscent of Carlos Correa, though Ruiz uses a toe tap for timing as he sinks into his back hip.
The adjustments to Ruiz’s set up are minor, but they have allowed him to get into his pre launch position earlier and repeat his moves more consistently. This has helped Ruiz see the ball longer and make better swing decisions.
Ruiz has seen his chase rates drop by more than 5% while hitting significantly better against breaking balls. After posting just a .584 OPS against breaking balls last season, Ruiz has mashed to an OPS above .850 against such pitches this season.
The improve patience and ability to hit secondary stuff has helped Ruiz bump his walk rate to 12% this season while striking out at a clip below 20% for the first time in his career.
The power is closer to average than above average for Ruiz, but he hits a ton of line drives and generates some impressive carry to his pull side. Decent contact rates, low chase rates, average power and success against all types of pitches in the upper levels gives Ruiz the upside of an above average big league bat.
Defense/Speed
Yet another Brewers prospect with elite speed, Ruiz registered the 11th best sprint speed in MLB at 29.9 ft/sec despite only playing 14 games at the MLB level. On top of his ridiculous speed, Ruiz is the best base stealer minor leagues.
Ruiz has paced the minors with 70 stolen bases in his first 99 games this season. The 23-year-old is fearless on the base paths getting to his top speed at the snap of a finger with quick long strides.
After struggling to develop as an infielder defensively, Ruiz made the move to the outfield where he has progressed pretty nicely. Ruiz has made the majority of his outfield appearances in center field where his reads and routes are passable along with an average arm.
With Ruiz’s speed and signs of improvement, he has a shot to stick in center or could be an above average defender in left.
Outlook
It’s always difficult to peg a breakout prospect and Ruiz in no exception. Struggles at the plate and defensive questions had Ruiz losing prospect relevancy entering the season, but a high-900’s OPS and the Minor League lead in stolen bases can change things quickly.
As Ruiz continues to find more comfort in the outfield while maintaining his much improved approach, he could be an above average offensive force and one of baseball’s biggest stolen base threats.
5. Joey Wiemer – OF – (Triple-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’5, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (121), 2020 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|60/70
|50/60
|55/55
|45/55
|55
An unorthodox set up and swing that has done nothing but produce big results, it is easy to see how Wiemer has drawn comparisons to Hunter Pence. Wiemer’s profile is a bit different however, with elite power potential along with whiff concerns.
Offense
After struggling to tap into his plus raw power at the University of Cincinnati, Wiemer made some adjustments to get the ball in the air more. The big right-handed hitter starts heavily stacked on his backside using a pronounced toe tap as a timing mechanism.
A great athlete for his 6-foot-5, 220 pound frame, Wiemer repeats his unique moves really well and does a great job of adjusting to tough pitches. There’s a bit of zone whiff for Wiemer, but he makes up for it with a solid approach and spectacular slugging on contact.
Wiemer hit a rough patch in Double-A before getting the bump up to Triple-A where he actually settled back in and has put up impressive numbers while cutting his K-rate. The 23-year-old has massive raw power that he is already tapping into, having launched more than 25 homers for the second consecutive season, many of which were well over 400 feet.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner who uses his long strides to cover ground quickly, Wiemer is capable of playing all three outfield spots. His ability to cover ground and plus arm make Wiemer a potentially plus outfielder in a corner and his continued improvements with his reads and routes could make him viable in centerfield.
Stolen base numbers were difficult to validate last season, however Wiemer still had 30 swipes in 36 attempts and even mentioned in an interview on our prospect podcast “The Call Up” how he would like stolen bases to remain an aspect of his game even at the highest level.
Outlook
Already looking like one of the biggest position player steals of the 2020 MLB Draft, Wiemer has enjoyed a spectacular start to his professional career. His elite raw power, solid approach and sneaky athleticism have all come together into what has become a very exciting prospect for the Brewers.
The 23-year-old could find himself in the big leagues as early as Opening Day of next year and has the upside of a 30+ home run bat who will provide some added value defensively and on the base paths.
6. Jeferson Quero – C – (High-A)
Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|45/55
|35/50
|40/40
|45/60
|50
An impressive defensive catcher with intriguing offensive tools, Quero looks like he could be the future backstop for the Brewers.
Offense
Using a rhythmic leg kick that precedes a short, flat swing, Quero repeats his moves well and produces a ton of line drives. Quero is an aggressive hitter, but drives the ball to all fields well and is able to get to pitches in difficult locations.
Like many young hitters with a solid feel to hit, Quero can give away at bats by taking “B swings” at pitcher’s pitches early in counts. As Quero matures with his approach, he could very well develop into an above average hitter thanks to his athleticism in the box and feel for the barrel.
Producing exit velocities as high as 109 MPH at just 19 years old, Quero has shown flashes of above average power which he is starting to tap into more consistently in games. Quero identifies spin well and puts good swings on secondary stuff for a younger player at his level.
If Quero can continue to refine his approach, he can easily develop into at least an average hitter with above average power potential.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a glove-first catcher because of his athleticism and maturity/energy behind the dish, Quero earns high marks for the way he commands games and works with pitchers. Quero blocks and receives well while boasting a plus arm behind the dish. His defensive skillset paired with the intangibles have Quero looking like a potential plus defender behind the dish.
Outlook
A 19-year-old catcher with plus defensive tools and above average offensive projection, Quero is a name to watch heading into 2023. Solid offensive output against older competition this season has Quero on track to climb through the minors relatively quickly.
For Quero to continue his quick ascent, he will need to cut down on his 56% swing rate and 36% chase rate, but still a teenager with barely 100 professional games under his belt, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about development in the approach department.
Quero has the ceiling of an above-average catcher at the highest level who does everything pretty well.
7. Garrett Mitchell – OF – (MLB)
Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (20), 2020 – (MIL) | ETA: 2022
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|60/60
|35/50
|70/70
|50/55
|50
Injuries and inconsistent play have slowed Mitchell in his first two seasons, but things clicked for the former first-rounder in the second half, riding a hot streak all the way to Milwaukee.
Offense
Viewed as one of the most advanced bats in the 2020 Draft class, the Brewers were ecstatic to have Mitchell fall to them at pick No. 20. The former UCLA Bruin hit the ground running, demolishing High-A pitching for about 30 games before getting the bump up to Double-A last season.
Mitchell struggled with consistency both in the batter’s box and health wise in Double-A, playing just 35 games at the level and hitting below the Mendoza Line. The centerfielder returned to Double-A to start this season and put together a slightly above average slash line before being promoted to Triple-A where things just clicked. In 20 Triple-A games, Mitchell hit .342/.435/.466.
A good approach and decent contact rates give Mitchell a good chance to be an average hitter or better, but the big question with him remains how much power he can tap into. Mitchell has shown flashes of impressive power, including his first big league home run which left the bat at 110 mph.
Mitchell hits the ball hard, however it’s frequently on the ground due to his tendency to drift. His roundball rate has hovered around 60% in his professional career, restricting him to just 14 homers in his 140 professional games.
Defense/Speed
A plus plus runner who has continued to game confidence in his base stealing abilities, Mitchell is a threat to steal 20 or more bases annually and has successfully swiped 35 bases on 38 tries since joining the Brewers organization.
Mitchell has the ingredients to be an impressive defender in center field, which is why the Brewers were comfortable fast tracking him a bit to the big leagues. His closing speed is elite along with a plus arm and reads/routes that continue to improve.
Outlook
Yet another phenomenal athlete in this Brewers system with offensive upside, Mitchell is later in his development and there is some reasonable concern as to whether he will ever tap into his plus raw power in games.
Mitchell’s speed, defense and approach give him a solid floor but to reach his potential as an above average centerfielder, he will need to find a way to get the ball in the air more.
8. Eric Brown Jr. – SS – (Low-A)
Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (27), 2022 – (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|45/50
|35/50
|55/55
|45/55
|45+
Despite an unorthodox setup, Brown Jr. makes a ton of contact with solid complementary tools.
Offense
An upright stance with his hands above his head, Brown uses a high, slow, leg kick while getting his hands slotted. Impressively, Brown’s head remains still through his load and swing and he stays in his back side well.
Brown gets on plane early and his barrel lives in the zone, resulting in a lot of line drives and not a lot of whiff. Brown’s above average hand speed allows him to let the ball travel and use the whole field despite all of his moving parts. He has flashed above average pop, especially to his pull side.
The most impressive thing about Brown’s offensive game may be his approach. He makes excellent swing decisions and seems to see the ball longer than most. Between his contact skills and lack of chase, Brown is a difficult hitter to punch out.
The presence of Brown’s athletic lower half and his quick hands give him above average power potential, but he projects as a hit over power bat.
Defense/Speed
Yet another athletic Brewers prospect, Brown has quick feet and solid range. Brown has the ability to make all of the tough throws from short, but his actions can be a bit inconsistent at times. Brown is athletic enough and has a good enough arm to stick at short, though he projects more as an average defender there. If he moves to second base, Brown would project as a plus defender.
Only swiping 26 bases on 37 attempts in his 123 college games, Brown was not the most aggressive or efficient base stealer. He showed much more of a willingness to run on the Cape, racking up 13 stolen bases in just 33 games and has run more in the early going of his professional career. With above average speed and good instincts, Brown should be a threat to steal 15-20 bases per season as he continues to get more comfortable on the base paths.
Outlook
Led by a fringe-plus hit tool, all of Brown’s tools project as average or better. Despite his unorthodox hitting style, the 21-year-old has raked at every stop in his amateur career, hedging concern for timing issues as he climbs through the minors.
Nothing quite jumps off the charts with Brown, but his balanced skillset, plus makeup and baseball instincts give him above average regular upside with a lot of different ways that he can impact the game.
9. Robert Gasser – LHP – (Triple-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/L | Comp B (71), 2021 (SDP) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/45
|45/55
|45/55
|45+
Gasser bursted onto draft radars with a lights out junior season at Houston. Built-in deception, good stuff and consistently improving command have his stock quickly rising. Gasser was traded at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline in a package for Josh Hader.
Arsenal
Early in his collegiate career, Gasser operated in the upper 80’s, using deception to get guys out from a low three-quarters release point. Now, Gasser operates more in the 93-96 MPH range, using his low vertical attack angle along with the riding life on his fastball to make for a tough pitch up in the zone.
Gasser has a sharp slider in the upper 80’s which is already above average and flashes plus. The offering is a nightmare for lefties because of its late horizontal bite and when Gasser is really feeling the pitch, he can backdoor or even run it in on right-handed hitters.
Gasser’s changeup is the pitch that he goes to a bit more against righties. Because of his difficult to pick up release point, hitters struggle to differentiate Gasser’s fastball from his changeup until it is too late, helping it play up. The pitch is presently average with a chance to be comfortably above average because of the way it plays. The southpaw will also mix in an average upper 70’s curveball to steal strikes on occasion.
Outlook
Already looking like a steal as the 71st overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Gasser has quickly climbed through the Minors, making his way to Triple-A in less than 30 professional starts. A nightmare at bat for lefties, Gasser has held same-handed hitters to a .573 OPS and 42% strikeout rate, helping reinforce his floor as a lights out reliever.
That said, the improvement of Gasser’s command and feel for his changeup give him a solid chance to stick as a starter and the Brewers aggressively promoting the second-year pro to Triple-A is reflective of their confidence in his pitchability.
Gasser’s solid stuff, natural deception and developing command have him looking like a potential No. 4 starter with the swing-and-miss potential to show flashes of a middle-of-the-rotation starter.
10. Tyler Black – 2B/OF – (High-A)
Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|45/45
|35/40
|45/45
|45/50
|45+
Considered by many scouts as one of the best bats in the 2021 Draft, Black’s value hinges on his plus hit tool, but he has done nothing but hit since signing with the Brewers. An injury laying out for a fly ball cut Black’s 2022 short.
Offense
Video game numbers at Wright State earned Black first round consideration despite his sophomore season being cut short in 2020 and no Cape Cod League. Black’s swing features a big leg kick, but it doesn’t disrupt his timing or move his head much.
Black sprays the ball all over and rarely chases. His short stroke and feel for the barrel helps him get to difficult pitches as well as still put some good wood on the ball when he is fooled. Black’s power is average at best, but his high walk rates, impressive numbers left-on-left and overall ability to command his at bats give him a solid offensive floor.
Defense/Speed
An average runner with shaky defensive skills, Black’s footwork and actions could use work at second base. Interestingly, the Brewers started to get Black reps in centerfield as well as some third base. Black seemed to hold his own in the outfield before fracturing his scapula laying out for a baseball which put an end to his 2022 season.
A heady baseball player, Black is not afraid to run and is quick enough to steal opportunistic bases. Prior to his injury Black had stolen 16 bases on 24 attempts.
Outlook
While there is probably not much power to dream on with Black, he looks like a potential OBP machine with enough pop to produce a ton of doubles. If the Brewers continue to try Black in centerfield, defensive versatility could at least help his outlook a bit given his present lack of value with the glove at second base.
Black is a bit of a throwback player who will grind out at bats and make the pitcher work. His polish at the plate should allow him to make up for the lost time following his season-ending injury and it would probably be fair to assume that the 22-year-old will start next season in Double-A.
Other Names to Watch
Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – (Low-A): A second round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Misiorowski stands at a towering 6-foot-7 with an electric fastball that has touched triple digits. Command concerns and a lack of third pitch give the 20-year-old reliever risk, but his upside is immense.
Carlos Rodriguez – RHP – (High-A): Comfort with four pitches and solid command, Rodriguez has carved up hitters at the lower levels while sporting a strong 21.6% K-BB rate. Still just 20 years old, Rodriguez could be a steal as a sixth rounder in the 2021 draft out of a Florida JuCo.
Ethan Small – LHP – (Triple-A): Small features a high-spin fastball with a changeup the flashes plus to work off of it, which has helped him rake up strikeouts in bunches in the Minor Leagues. Small has struggled with the command of his changeup and his breaking ball is a distant third pitch making things difficult on him in starts where the feel for the change isn’t there.
Hendry Mendez – OF – (Low-A): Elite contact skills and an ahead-of-his-years approach provide plenty of intrigue to the 18-year-old who was just signed out of 2021’s IFA class. Mendez has not shown much power yet, but has room to fill out in his 6-foot-2 frame.
Felix Valerio – 2B – (Double-A): A patient hitter with good bat-to-ball skills, Valerio is a decent athlete who can play all over the diamond. There’s utility upside.
Cam Devanney – INF – (Double-A): A 15th round pick in 2019, Devanney struggled last season, hitting just .175 with five homers in 87 Double-A games. The 25-year-old added strength and has tapped into more power this year, launching 20 homers in Double-A while upping his batting average by nearly 100 points. He’s older and repeating a level, but any time a hitter adds some strength and turns five homers into 20, he is probably worth monitoring. Devanney can play all over the infield as well.