Brewers Allowing Everyone to Hang Around in the NL Central

After a hot start out of the gates, Milwaukee’s rookies have seen their numbers regress offensively. Both Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer have an OPS under .600 and have struggled to put the ball in play.

Joey Wiemer has the ability to send a ball into the second deck when he connects, but he is hitting just .187 on the year with a wRC+ of 56. He has failed to get into a rhythm at the plate, and he continues to battle swing-and-miss concerns as well as his ability to lay off pitches outside the zone.

Brice Turang brings game changing speed to the plate, but hasn’t had many opportunities to apply that speed. He has a wRC+ of just 58 on the year and has an on-base percentage of just .264. We’ve seen how much of an asset he can be on the base paths, but Turang is still looking to find his footing at the plate.

Both rookies are posting strikeout rates over 28% and have struggled to generate quality contact. With both Turang and Wiemer thrust into everyday roles for this team, offensive growing pains were to be expected. They shouldn’t be relied upon to carry an offense, and others around them haven’t relieved the offensive-burden as of late.

It has been an interesting start to the season for the Milwaukee Brewers. They’ve battled through adversity since the start of the season and have really embraced the “next-man up” mentality. Whether it is getting closer to full-health, having their rookies turn a corner offensively, or someone stepping up at the plate to address their offensive issues, there are areas this team will need to improve upon to capture a division title.

They still hold a one-game lead of the NL Central, and yet there remains some lingering concern that the ball club wasn’t able to pull away in a month where the entire NL Central struggled. There are reasons to be optimistic with this ball club, but there are also aspects of the team that yield concern. Two months into the season, it’s looking like the NL Central will be a fight to the finish as we wait to see which team will establish themselves as top-dog in the division.