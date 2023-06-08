Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospects For 2023
Boasting a top-10 prospect in baseball in Jackson Chourio, the Milwaukee Brewers have a potential star in a solid system.
Already boasting a roster capable of winning a weak National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers have compiled a farm system that consists of several top-100 prospects, talented college bats, and interesting young arms at the lower levels. Though top heavy, there’s plenty of potential big league talent in the near future.
1. Jackson Chourio – OF – (Double-A)
Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.8M – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|50/60
|70/70
|50/55
|65
Chourio wasted no time getting acclimated to baseball stateside last season. After putting up good numbers in the DSL in 2021, he then tore through Low-A and High-A pitching in 2022 en route to a Double-A cameo. Starting this season as the youngest player in Double-A, Chourio boasts immense tools while being more advanced than many of his peers.
Offense
A twitchy, explosive athlete, Chourio generates plus bat speed with relative ease. Chourio’s load is simple, picking his heel up while focusing on shifting his weight onto his back side. While not owning the biggest of frames, much of Chourio’s pop comes from his powerful lower half and rotational power.
As a result, Chourio can get a bit out of control at times and pull off the ball. That said, Chourio has shown plenty of comfort going the other way, and has continued to use the whole field more frequently as he gains more experience.
Already posting a max exit velocity of 111 MPH as a teenager and plenty of 105+ MPH batted balls, Chourio is already flashing plus power with a chance to tap into even more.
An aggressive hitter, Chourio’s 35% chase rate has limited his ability to take free passes, but thanks to how quick Chourio is to the ball, he was able to dismantle velocity at the lower levels. As Chourio improves with his patience and approach, he should develop into an above average hitter with easy plus raw power.
Defense/Speed
A 70-grade runner with good closing speed in center, Chourio has a good chance to stick in center field. His reads and routes can be a bit shaky at times, relying on his elite wheels to make up for it, but with more experience, he should develop into a solid defender.
Despite his top-of-the-line speed, Chourio is still getting his feet wet as a base stealer. As he gets more experienced on the base paths, Chourio should easily be able to steal 20+ bags per season.
Outlook
For an 18-year-old to do what Chourio did at the Low-A and High-A level last year is almost unprecedented. Though he has struggled in the early goings of his Double-A stint, the fact that he was even able to reach the upper levels before his 19th birthday illustrates how special Chourio’s skillset and natural ability is.
Plus tools across the board aside from the hit tool–which is still above average for his age–gives Chourio has star potential. Assuming he continues to mature as a hitter, Chourio has 30/30 upside while sticking in center.
2. Sal Frelick – OF – (Triple-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 5’10, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (15) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/40
|30/35
|70/70
|50/55
|55
A three sport athlete in high school, Frelick won Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year before heading over to Boston College. Top-notch speed and potential for a 70-grade hit tool have Frelick looking like one of baseball’s safer prospects.
Offense
Great bat-to-ball skills and swing malleability help Frelick make a ton of contact while getting to tough pitches. Frelick’s hands work extremely well, and his short swing makes him a difficult hitter to strike out.
The 23-year-old overcame some drifting issues with his swing earlier in the 2022 season, finding much more lower half consistency which has helped him make more consistent contact with more impact. Frelick made a smooth transition to Triple-A to end the season, posting some of the best contact rates in all of the Minor Leagues including a zone contact rate of 94% while still walking at a 12% clip.
Frelick sprays the ball all over the field and is even a tough out with two strikes, somehow hitting above .270 in two strike counts.
While power will never be a part of Frelick’s game, he can hit the ball with some authority to his pull side when he gets the right pitch. There’s potentially 10-15 homers in the tank for Frelick, especially if he calls Milwaukee home when he breaks into the big leagues.
It’s a delicate balance for Frelick, who does hit the ball on the ground a decent bit (50% GB rate), but also racks up so many hits by slapping the ball on the ground and using his wheels. When Frelick is at his best, he is smacking line drives to either gap while resorting to more of the “put the ball in play” approach with two strikes.
Elite contact rates and a knack for getting on base give Frelick a high floor with enough impact to rack up plenty of extra base hits.
Defense/Speed
Another Brewers prospect with game-changing speed, Frelick covers a ton of ground in center and has continued to improve his reads and routes with more experience out there. His arm is average at best, but he does a good job of getting himself in a good position to make strong throws by beating the ball to the spot.
Despite possessing immense speed, Frelick has not yet translated it into as many stolen bases as we may come to expect. The 22-year-old swiped 24 bags between his three stops in 2022, but should be more of a base stealer as he gets more comfortable on the base paths at the upper levels.
Outlook
Frelick may not have enough power to be a star in today’s game, but he has as good of a chance to be a big league regular as any prospect outside of the top 50 in baseball. A virtual guarantee to stay in center field with a hit tool that is trending towards a 70 grade, Frelick is a throwback player who will have Steven Kwan lovers seeing double, but with a bit more exciting tools.
3. Jeferson Quero – C – (Double-A)
Age: 20 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|45/55
|45/45
|50/60
|55
An impressive defensive catcher with intriguing offensive tools, Quero looks like the future of the catching position for the Brewers.
Offense
Using a rhythmic leg kick that precedes a short, flat swing, Quero repeats his moves well and produces a ton of line drives. Quero is an aggressive hitter, but drives the ball to all fields well and is able to get to pitches in difficult locations.
Like many young hitters with a solid feel to hit, Quero can give away at bats by taking “B swings” at pitcher’s pitches early in counts. As Quero matures with his approach, he could very well develop into an above average hitter thanks to his athleticism in the box and feel for the barrel. He has already made strides in this department at Double-A, boasting a zone contact rate in the upper 80% range. If Quero can cut down on his 43% chase rate, a fringe-plus hit tool would not be out of question.
Producing exit velocities as high as 109 MPH before his 20th birthday, Quero has shown flashes of above average power, which he is starting to tap into more consistently in games. Quero identifies spin well and puts good swings on secondary stuff for a younger player at his level. Quero has the potential for an exciting blend of above average power and bat-to-ball.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a glove-first catcher because of his athleticism and maturity/energy behind the dish, Quero earns high marks for the way he commands games and works with pitchers. Quero blocks and receives well while boasting a plus arm behind the dish. His defensive skillset, paired with the intangibles, has Quero looking like a potential plus defender behind the dish.
Outlook
A 20-year-old catcher with plus defensive tools and above average offensive projection, Quero has the goods to quickly become one of the best catching prospects in baseball. Solid offensive output against older competition this season has Quero on track to climb through the minors relatively quickly, with a fringe-All Star ceiling.
4. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – (High-A)
Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’7, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/60
|40/55
|30/45
|55
A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misioroski can already touch 101 with his fastball, albeit with a high effort delivery and command challenges.
Arsenal
You will primarily see the fastball and a pair of breaking balls from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 98 MPH while routinely touching triple digits.
A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery.
The second plus pitch for Misiorowksi is his low 90s slider with sharp, late break. He commands it pretty well to his glove side with the potential to be an elite out pitch. The go-to out pitch for him against lefties is his mid 80s curveball which has continued to look better each time I check in. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots.
Rounding out the arsenal for Miserowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential.
Outlook
There’s clear reliever risk with a pitcher of Misiorwski’s profile and high effort delivery, but the stuff is good enough to give him frontline upside with the fall back option of a high leverage reliever. The 21-year-old will need to clean up his mechanics and cut down the walk rate. Boasting an elite fastball/slider combination with a curveball that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, there is no arm in the Brewers system with more upside than Misiorowski.
5. Luis Lara – OF – (Low-A)
Age: 18 | Height/Weight: 5’9, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.1M, 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/70
|30/40
|25/35
|55/55
|45/55
|50+
Compact and speedy with great baseball instincts, Lara fast-tracked his way to Low-A as an 18-year-old and settled right in.
Offense
A switch-hitter with a balanced swing and great feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Lara makes up for his below average power with the ability to spray line drives all over the field. Lara is an extremely patient hitter as well, putting up some of the best chase rates in the Brewers organization. Combine the patience with fantastic bat-to-ball skills, and it’s easy to see why Lara has walked as much as he has struck out as a pro.
Though the power is well below average at this point, he is already putting up exit velocities on par with Steven Kwan. At 18 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe that Lara can grow into gap-to-gap power, which is all he really needs. Lara has the offensive skillset to climb quickly, and should be a tough out at any level.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner with good instincts, Lara has the goods to stick in center field. Like many young outfielders, Lara’s reads can be a bit shaky at times, affecting his jumps, specifically on balls hit straight at him. But, he has also shown the ability to get good beats on balls in either gap with the closing speed to run them down.
Lara’s above average arm should allow him to play all three outfield spots, but his offensive profile is probably best suited for center field, where he should be able to develop into an above average defender. Though not a major factor on the base paths, he will look to steal when the opportunity is there. Given Lara’s feel for the game, he could develop into a sneaky base stealer.
Outlook
While his hit tool is possibly the only potential plus tool for Lara, he has the potential to be 70 grade in that department while still offering an intriguing complementary skillset. Switch hitters with such a good feel to hit from both sides don’t grow on trees, and the Brewers acknowledged that when they shelled out $1.1 million for him despite limited projection physically.
Lara earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and looks to be one of the safer bats in the Brewers organization with a good shot at sticking in center.
6. Eric Brown Jr. – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (27) – 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|40/45
|30/40
|55/55
|50/55
|50
Solid tools across the board and a fantastic feel to hit have Brown looking like a high floor infield prospect with a good chance at sticking at short.
Offense
Brown has one of the more unorthodox setups you’ll see, starting upright with his hands up in front of his face with the barrel of the bat sitting right above the brim of his helmet. As the pitcher gets into his motion, Brown pulls his hands back as he sinks into his back hip.
Despite all of the movement, Brown is consistently on time, featuring quick hands and a flat swing that allows him to make plenty of contact. Through his first 40 games of the 2023 season at High-A, he posted an elite zone contact rate of 90%.
The power is presently below average (100 MPH 90th percentile exit velocity), but he has some sneaky pull-side power and has no problem finding the gaps. In addition to his strong feel to hit, Brown is a patient hitter, chasing just 20% of the time and walking at a good clip. Though it would be nice to see Brown grow into average power, he has the ingredients to be an above average bat, even if the impact is fringy.
Defense/Speed
Brown has continuously improved defensively at shortstop where he now grades out as an above average defender. He is a confident fielder with smooth actions and is comfortable making throws from all types of angles. His strong footwork and range help compensate for what is closer to an average arm. Should Brown move to second in deference to another shortstop, he’d grade out as a plus defender.
An above average runner, Brown was not much of a base stealer in college but has focused on adding that wrinkle to his game. After stealing 26 bases in 123 games at Coastal Carolina, Brown swiped 19 bases on 21 tries in 27 pro games last year and eclipsed that total in his first 40 High-A games this season.
Outlook
He may not have the tools to be an All-Star, but Brown’s well-rounded game and plus hit tool give him a relatively strong shot at becoming a big leaguer. If he can tap into average power, it is easy to see the potential for an everyday middle infielder who can add value with his glove and wheels.
7. Tyler Black – 3B/OF – (Double-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 5’10, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/50
|40/50
|55/55
|30/35
|50
A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his ability at the plate continues to carry him.
Offense
Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but similar to Zach Neto, it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State, and struck out just 15.5% of the time in High-A last year.
After missing time with an injury last season, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data. Through his first 40 games of the season at Double-A in 2023, Black has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by nearly 4 MPH while matching last year’s home run total of four in his first 19 games.
With the added power has come a bit more whiff for Black, but the feel for the barrel that scouts fell in love with ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft is still there. He is also an extremely patient hitter who will draw plenty of walks, routinely posting a chase rate below 20%.
While the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi is a hitter friendly park, the big jump in exit velocity is encouraging for Black’s power outlook, and he has also slashed his ground ball rate by nearly 10% in 2023. Black’s power flashes above average to his pull side and he leverages his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do pull-side damage.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately broke his scapula laying out for a fly ball.
The Brewers now have Black playing third base. His actions have improved some since he was drafted, but his arm is fringy at best. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black will likely grade out as a below average defender wherever the Brewers stick him.
Outlook
Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his above average speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm.
The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat in some capacity, with enough offensive upside to be a regular despite his defensive shortcomings.
8. Robert Gasser – LHP – (Triple-A)
Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B Round (71), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Cutter
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|40/50
|30/40
|40/45
|45+
Built-in deception and an uptick in stuff had Gasser’s stock quickly rising last year, later being flipped in a package for Josh Hader at the 2022 Trade Deadline. Command issues have plagued Gasser since reaching Triple-A, but he has shown flashes of what could be a decent back end arm.
Arsenal
Early in his collegiate career, Gasser operated in the upper 80’s, using deception to get guys out from a low three-quarters release point. Now, Gasser operates more in the 92-94 MPH range, using his low vertical attack angle along with the riding life on his fastball which helps him pick up plenty of whiffs up in the zone.
Gasser’s 27% in-zone whiff rate on his heater is well above average for a fastball of any speed, and elite for a low 90s heater. While he could still be more consistent with the pitch command wise, it has proven to be effective within the zone.
Of his assortment of secondaries, Gasser’s cutter is the best, flashing above average in the mid-to-upper 80s. The southpaw had a great feel for the pitch in 2022, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time, but saw his strike rate cut by 10% on the pitch through his first 10 starts of 2023. The pitch plays up from Gasser’s closed, three-quarters release point, as it is difficult to pick up for hitters from both sides of the plate.
Rounding out Gasser’s arsenal is an average curveball and fringy changeup. The slurvy breaking ball sits at 79-82 MPH flashing average, though the pitch did flash above average at times in 2022. The changeup sits in the upper 80s and is relatively firm. Without much velocity separation from his fastball and not a ton of fade, the pitch is below average.
Outlook
Though Gasser does not have a clear plus pitch, he has the potential for a solid three pitch mix that can play up thanks to his funkiness and deception. Taking a step back in the command department is not ideal for the 24-year-old, but he is still missing plenty of bats at the Triple-A level.
With some improvement to his command, Gasser could develop into an average back-of-the-rotation arm.
9. Abner Uribe – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $85K – 2018 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/80
|60/70
|20/30
|50
Possessing some of the nastiest stuff in the entire minor leagues, Uribe has consistently struggled to find the zone, but if he can even develop below average command, he could be a high-octane big league closer.
Arsenal
Boasting a heavy fastball that can touch 103 MPH, Uribe’s fastballs tend to move differently, which could play a part in his command woes in addition to his noisy delivery. While some of his fastballs have carry at the top of the zone, others have late sink or arm side run.
In 2022, Uribe struggled to miss bats with fastballs that were labeled as four-seamers, as they had a dead zone shape despite sitting 99-101 MPH. The pitches that were tagged as sinkers–generally featuring more horizontal movement and less vertical–were more effective for him last year.
Uribe is a tough case because he is enjoying his best fastball quality in terms of shape and opponents numbers of his pro career, but he is doing it in the Southern League where MLB is testing out tacked baseballs, which has had a big impact on pitcher data.
No matter the type of baseball being used, Uribe’s slider is wipeout. A borderline outlier pitch, he throws it hard at 89-92 MPH with sharp, late break. You’ll see righties wave at it while lefties take self-defense swings as it nearly hits them. The lack of strike consistency of the pitch has led to more experienced hitters simply not swinging at it, but when he gets ahead in the count, there are few put-away pitches more devastating in the minors.
Outlook
Though he’s been in pro ball since 2018, Uribe is still just 23 years old and has the kind of stuff you see from some of baseball’s best high leverage relievers. Uribe can be erratic with both his mechanics and his body language on the mound, which can compound into mounting walks. With anything better than 20 grade command, Uribe should find himself in the back of a big league bullpen.
10. Carlos Rodriguez – RHP – (Double-A)
Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (177) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Cutter
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|45/50
|40/50
|55/65
|35/45
|30/40
|35/50
|45+
Rodriguez has a handful of pitches he mixes in to keep hitters off balance, but it is his plus changeup that typically determines what kind of start he will turn in. With improvements to his command, he can be a back end arm.
Arsenal
Earning an aggressive assignment to Double-A as a 21-year-old former sixth round pick, Rodriguez simply knows how to pitch and even put his ability on display for Nicaragua in the Wold Baseball Classic. The stuff may not be elite, but he mixes his looks and has a nasty changeup in his back pocket.
The fastball sits 91-93 MPH, touching 94 MPH on occasion. The pitch plays up a bit from Rodriguez’s low vertical attack angle as well as the presence of his changeup, but it is mostly an average fastball.
Rodriguez’s changeup is a plus pitch in the mid 80s averaging around 17 inches of horizontal movement. It has a side-spinner profile, fading away from left-handers. He will throw it nearly half of the time against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .141 batting average last year with similar numbers in Double-A this season.
While none of his secondaries are close to the quality of his changeup, Rodriguez’s slider has the best chance of being a decent big league pitch. He will throw it in the low 80s, flashing average or slightly better. The challenge for Rodriguez since the start of 2022 has been consistency with the pitch, landing it for a strike less than 60% of the time.
A new addition to his arsenal in 2023 is an upper 80s cutter which is still a work in progress, but could be a solid fourth offering. Rodriguez uses it likely to avoid being so fastball/changeup heavy to lefties, as well as having another weapon against righties when the slider may not be there. The pitch flashes average when he locates it on the outer half of the plate, but he has had the tendency to miss middle with it a bit too frequently.
Rounding out the arsenal is a taste-breaking curveball in the mid-80s that he will use to steal strikes. He only throws it a couple times per start, and it will likely be nothing more than that.
Outlook
Still just 21 years old, Rodriguez is a mature arm who knows how to get outs. The changeup has to be there for Rodriguez to turn in a good start at this point, but as he continues to refine his complementary pitches, there should be a bit less pressure on the changeup. Regardless, the changeup is going to be the pitch that takes him as far as he’s going to go.
While he has a good feel to pitch, Rodriguez could be more consistent with his command. His walk rate is a bit high and he has the tendency to give away pitches with a few too many non-competitive pitches per start. Young and holding his own in Double-A, Rodriguez has a chance to develop into a back end starter.
Other Names to Watch
Daniel Guilarte – SS/2B (Low-A): The 19-year-old Venezuelan has logged time at second, third, and short while hitting .307 in the ACL last year and hitting .292 with a .404 OBP in his first 33 games in Low-A. Still seeking his first professional homer, Guilarte makes up for it with excellent plate discipline, a good feel to hit and above average speed.
Matthew Wood – C – (High-A): An above average hitter with fringy power and an average glove, nothing quite stands out, but Wood also does not have a major weakness in his game. If he continues to develop behind the dish, he should be an above average bat at a weak offensive position.
Hendry Mendez – OF – (High-A): Signed for $800,000 in 2021, Mendez put up monster numbers at the rookie levels, earning an aggressive promotion to Low-A last season where he struggled. Now 19 years old at High-A, Mendez is extremely young for the level but offers some sneaky power and a decent feel to hit.
Freddy Zamora – SS – (Double-A): A slick fielding shortstop with solid wheels, Zamora mashed through his first year of pro ball at the lower levels before battling injury issues last season at Double-A. Now healthy, the 24-year-old has looked better offensively and could become a nice glove-first bench piece.
Noah Campbell – UTIL – (Triple-A): A versatile defender who has sneakily hit at every stop, Campbell was a casualty of the COVID-shortened 2020 draft, but has put up above average numbers at each level he has played at. A switch-hitter with above average wheels and better batted ball data than you may expect, Campbell is one of the more underrated prospects in the system.
Justin Jarvis – RHP – (Double-A): Setting career-best marks in both the strikeout, walk and ERA department so far in Double-A, Jarvis saw his fastball tick up which you cannot attribute to the tacked baseballs. He has also found a much better feel for his splitter, which has been a great put away pitch for him this year. He could be a solid depth starter.
Edwin Jimenez – RHP – (High-A): A big right-hander with a plus slider, Jimenez already leans on the pitch nearly half of the time. His below average fastball and fringy changeup play a part in that, but his slider is also a big league pitch. At just 21 years old, an uptick in velocity would not be surprising.
Patricio Aquino – RHP – (Low-A): Just 20 years old with a decent fastball and slider, Aquino has been effective in the early days of his professional career. His changeup is a work in progress, but could give him a solid three pitch mix.