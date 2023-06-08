Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospects For 2023

Outlook

Though he’s been in pro ball since 2018, Uribe is still just 23 years old and has the kind of stuff you see from some of baseball’s best high leverage relievers. Uribe can be erratic with both his mechanics and his body language on the mound, which can compound into mounting walks. With anything better than 20 grade command, Uribe should find himself in the back of a big league bullpen.

10. Carlos Rodriguez – RHP – (Double-A)

Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (177) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup Cutter Curveball COMMAND FV 45/50 40/50 55/65 35/45 30/40 35/50 45+

Rodriguez has a handful of pitches he mixes in to keep hitters off balance, but it is his plus changeup that typically determines what kind of start he will turn in. With improvements to his command, he can be a back end arm.

Arsenal

Earning an aggressive assignment to Double-A as a 21-year-old former sixth round pick, Rodriguez simply knows how to pitch and even put his ability on display for Nicaragua in the Wold Baseball Classic. The stuff may not be elite, but he mixes his looks and has a nasty changeup in his back pocket.

The fastball sits 91-93 MPH, touching 94 MPH on occasion. The pitch plays up a bit from Rodriguez’s low vertical attack angle as well as the presence of his changeup, but it is mostly an average fastball.

Rodriguez’s changeup is a plus pitch in the mid 80s averaging around 17 inches of horizontal movement. It has a side-spinner profile, fading away from left-handers. He will throw it nearly half of the time against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .141 batting average last year with similar numbers in Double-A this season.

While none of his secondaries are close to the quality of his changeup, Rodriguez’s slider has the best chance of being a decent big league pitch. He will throw it in the low 80s, flashing average or slightly better. The challenge for Rodriguez since the start of 2022 has been consistency with the pitch, landing it for a strike less than 60% of the time.

A new addition to his arsenal in 2023 is an upper 80s cutter which is still a work in progress, but could be a solid fourth offering. Rodriguez uses it likely to avoid being so fastball/changeup heavy to lefties, as well as having another weapon against righties when the slider may not be there. The pitch flashes average when he locates it on the outer half of the plate, but he has had the tendency to miss middle with it a bit too frequently.

Rounding out the arsenal is a taste-breaking curveball in the mid-80s that he will use to steal strikes. He only throws it a couple times per start, and it will likely be nothing more than that.

Outlook

Still just 21 years old, Rodriguez is a mature arm who knows how to get outs. The changeup has to be there for Rodriguez to turn in a good start at this point, but as he continues to refine his complementary pitches, there should be a bit less pressure on the changeup. Regardless, the changeup is going to be the pitch that takes him as far as he’s going to go.

While he has a good feel to pitch, Rodriguez could be more consistent with his command. His walk rate is a bit high and he has the tendency to give away pitches with a few too many non-competitive pitches per start. Young and holding his own in Double-A, Rodriguez has a chance to develop into a back end starter.

Other Names to Watch

Daniel Guilarte – SS/2B (Low-A): The 19-year-old Venezuelan has logged time at second, third, and short while hitting .307 in the ACL last year and hitting .292 with a .404 OBP in his first 33 games in Low-A. Still seeking his first professional homer, Guilarte makes up for it with excellent plate discipline, a good feel to hit and above average speed.

Matthew Wood – C – (High-A): An above average hitter with fringy power and an average glove, nothing quite stands out, but Wood also does not have a major weakness in his game. If he continues to develop behind the dish, he should be an above average bat at a weak offensive position.

Hendry Mendez – OF – (High-A): Signed for $800,000 in 2021, Mendez put up monster numbers at the rookie levels, earning an aggressive promotion to Low-A last season where he struggled. Now 19 years old at High-A, Mendez is extremely young for the level but offers some sneaky power and a decent feel to hit.

Freddy Zamora – SS – (Double-A): A slick fielding shortstop with solid wheels, Zamora mashed through his first year of pro ball at the lower levels before battling injury issues last season at Double-A. Now healthy, the 24-year-old has looked better offensively and could become a nice glove-first bench piece.

Noah Campbell – UTIL – (Triple-A): A versatile defender who has sneakily hit at every stop, Campbell was a casualty of the COVID-shortened 2020 draft, but has put up above average numbers at each level he has played at. A switch-hitter with above average wheels and better batted ball data than you may expect, Campbell is one of the more underrated prospects in the system.

Justin Jarvis – RHP – (Double-A): Setting career-best marks in both the strikeout, walk and ERA department so far in Double-A, Jarvis saw his fastball tick up which you cannot attribute to the tacked baseballs. He has also found a much better feel for his splitter, which has been a great put away pitch for him this year. He could be a solid depth starter.

Edwin Jimenez – RHP – (High-A): A big right-hander with a plus slider, Jimenez already leans on the pitch nearly half of the time. His below average fastball and fringy changeup play a part in that, but his slider is also a big league pitch. At just 21 years old, an uptick in velocity would not be surprising.

Patricio Aquino – RHP – (Low-A): Just 20 years old with a decent fastball and slider, Aquino has been effective in the early days of his professional career. His changeup is a work in progress, but could give him a solid three pitch mix.