The Brewers Have a Puzzle To Solve in the Starting Rotation

Aaron Civale — Civale has had some nice moments in a Brewers uniform since coming over from Tampa Bay last July, and the Brewers value what he brings to the mound. Seeing that he has no options remaining and that he’s making $8 million this season, he has a spot in the rotation.

Jose Quintana — Quintana, who is on the IL with a left shoulder impingement, is eligible to return on May 26. It’s yet to be seen whether or not he will be activated on that day, but when he does return — which is expected in the near future — he will continue to be a valuable piece of this rotation. Quintana has been terrific for Milwaukee this year, pitching to a 2.65 ERA in six starts.

Logan Henderson — The Brewers of all teams have anything but a set and steady rotation. No team used more starters than Milwaukee last season, and they’ve already used a whopping 11 different starters this year (including openers). Only the Dodgers have used more starters than Milwaukee.

Knowing that, the final spot in the rotation is likely going to be a fluid situation based on the performance of young arms. The best version of the rotation probably includes Misiorowski when that time eventually comes, but that likely won’t happen unless more injuries pop up or players like Patrick or Henderson falter.

For the time being, with Henderson throwing the way he currently is, the last spot should belong to him. If things are going well for him, he can stick as the No. 5 starter. If he stumbles, the Brewers can turn back to Patrick, or that could be when Misiorowski finally gets the call.