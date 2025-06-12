Aaron Civale Requests Trade From Milwaukee Brewers

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Milwaukee Brewers would be calling up top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski from the minor leagues to make his MLB debut on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following the news, fans speculated how the starting rotation would shake out given the number of healthy arms they currently have on the big-league roster. With Misiorowski now in the fold, perhaps the Brewers were entertaining the idea of moving to a six-man rotation.

As it turns out, that would not be the case.

On Wednesday, skipper Pat Murphy told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy that the plan was to move longtime starter Aaron Civale to the bullpen for the time being in order to make room for Misiorowski in the rotation. It was clear that the decision to move Civale to the bullpen was the best path forward for this ball club.