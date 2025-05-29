The Brewers’ Bullpen Needs a Break

Many anticipated the bullpen to pick up right where it left off a season ago, even after the departure of Devin Williams. So far this season, however, that has simply not been the case.

Brewers relievers currently rank 24th in MLB in ERA (4.55) and WPA at -0.88. The bullpen is bottom 10 in WHIP (1.38), and its production has been a far cry from what fans have been accustomed to seeing from this unit.

But when a bullpen is getting worked the way Milwaukee’s has this early into the season, concerns start to arise.

Not only is there added pressure to perform with all the injuries the team has dealt with in the starting rotation, but one starts to wonder how several of these high-leverage arms will hold up over the course of the season if this level of workload continues.

While they’ve managed success despite heavy workloads in previous seasons, it feels like a different story so far in 2025.

A Lack of Length from Milwaukee’s Starters

Struggling to get length from starters is nothing new for the Brewers. In fact, they were bottom five in MLB last season in innings from the starting rotation, and the bullpen still finished as strong as it did.