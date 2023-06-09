The Giants Have Flipped the Switch in the Arm Barn

When the San Francisco Giants shocked the baseball world in 2021, winning 107 games en route to an NL West title, their bullpen was arguably the best in the National League. They were the only relief corps with an ERA below 3.00, and they tied for the league lead in saves. San Francisco’s ten most-used relievers all finished with an ERA of 3.00 or below.

The Giants finished second to the Dodgers in bullpen fWAR and second in Win Probability Added (WPA). By WPA, their bullpen was the most important part of the team (9.72 WPA), outperforming the offense (9.42) and rotation (6.86). They were especially lethal down the stretch, leading the majors with 4.5 WAR and 7.58 WPA from July to September.

Things didn’t go so well the following year – for the Giants or their bullpen. San Francisco finished with a 4.08 bullpen ERA (20th in MLB) and 2.8 fWAR (18th) in 2022. Their WPA was in the negatives, ranking 24th in the game. Camilo Doval excelled as the closer, and Tyler Rogers and John Brebbia were solid in the seventh and eighth. However, the team lacked depth and needed too many innings from ineffective arms like Yunior Marte and Zack Littell.

Thus, over the winter, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi worked to shore up the ‘pen, signing veterans Luke Jackson and Taylor Rogers to multi-year deals. He also added veteran starters Sean Manaea and Ross Stripling, whom manager Gabe Kapler has used as hybrid starter-relievers in 2023. The bullpen may not have looked like a true strength heading into the season, but at least it wouldn’t be a weakness. Or, that was the plan, anyway…