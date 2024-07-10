Without Big Names, the Brewers Bullpen Has Been Elite

The Milwaukee Brewers have quietly assembled one of the better bullpens in the league, but they’ve done so without any star-level names. Devin Williams is still on the payroll, but he’s been on the injured list all year so far. His absence is a significant one, but the group has done shockingly well without their stud closer.

And yet, the relief corps in Milwaukee has the second-highest amount of innings pitched and the fifth-lowest ERA in all of baseball as we near the All-Star Break and trade deadline. Most times, when a ‘pen is used and abused like this one is, the numbers may falter as over-usage sets in.

Things haven’t been perfect, despite the solid numbers. At the time of this writing, the Brewers have a total of 12 players on the injured list, including four relief pitchers. Even when some relievers go down, there seems to always be a competent backup just a phone call away.

The Brewers have put together a solid group of arms by way of waiver claims, minor trades and under-the-radar free agent signings. Let’s check out some of the top performers and how they got here.