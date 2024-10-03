New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets, MLB Playoff Picks for Thursday, October 3

We had different picks to win when Jack and I discussed this game last night on the Just Baseball Show. We talked about how razor-thin the margins are between these two teams, and it should be anyone’s ballgame. Jack went with the Brewers, and I went with the Mets, but we both agreed this game was 50/50. When I saw the Mets were the underdog and +110, I knew where I was putting my money.

What do you value in a pitcher regarding a winner-take-all game? Do you prefer Tobias Myers, the younger pitcher with a better track record this season, or the grizzly veteran who won’t let the moment get too big for him?

Tobias Myers is making his first-ever postseason start, while Quintana has four under his belt and has pitched to a 3.86 ERA. Myers is the better arm at this point, but experience is helpful. Overall, the pitching matchup is a wash; they’ll likely both give up a few runs before handing it off to the bullpen.

Here’s the thing: as much as I love the Brewers’ offense, what they’ve shown in this series does not feel sustainable. Most of their production has come from the 20-year-old budding superstar Jackson Chourio. The other runs have come from an RBI single, a bases-loaded hit by pitch, a fielder’s choice, a sac fly, and Garrett Mitchell’s big-time home run. Jackson Chourio has supplied the rest. If I’m the Mets, what’s the reason to pitch to him?

On the flip side, the Mets put up eight runs in a total team effort in game one. Then, in game two, they could not hit with RISP, and it ultimately did them in. Without late-game heroics, the Mets could have swept this Brewers team while not playing their best game yesterday.

While watching the first two games of this series, I feel the Mets offense is deeper, while the Brewers have gotten a historic performance from one player. The Mets’ MVP candidate, Francisco Lindor, has yet to make an impact at the plate, and the Mets have scored 11 runs in two games. It’s hard for me to imagine that he doesn’t get a big hit in this game.