Should the Marlins Just Sit Back and Enjoy the Ride?

At this point, we are all at a loss for words as to how the 2025 Miami Marlins have performed thus far.

Heading into play on July 29, the Marlins currently sit in third place in the NL East with a 50-55 record. Not only are they just five games under a .500 mark that no one anticipated them to sniff, but they currently sit only seven games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League, having won their last four series.

The most recent series win came against the Milwaukee Brewers, who entered the series with the best record in Major League Baseball. The Marlins showed up on the road and took two of three from the hottest team in MLB.

Something is cooking in Miami!



The Marlins are on their way to a series win in Milwaukee, 20th win in 28 games and being 3 games under .500 👀 pic.twitter.com/KSUd3UOiCa — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 27, 2025

We’ve now reached an interesting point, not just in the Marlins’ season, but in the MLB season as a whole. The trade deadline is this Thursday, July 31, at 6 pm EST. Dating back into the offseason, the Marlins have been in every rumor that involved a team shipping players out as the deadline neared.