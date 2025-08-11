The Marlins Have Found Yet Another Rookie Standout

Heriberto Hernandez was signed by the Texas Rangers via international free agency in 2017 and later made his way to Tampa in the trade that sent Nathaniel Lowe to the Rangers. That is likely where Bendix first got to know him, as he served as the Rays’ vice president of baseball development at the time.

Now, after being the third Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to have his contract selected by the Marlins in the span of six days back at the end of May, Hernandez has become a key cog in what has been one of the best teams in baseball since June.

Is Hernandez a Legitimate Long-Term Option for the Marlins?

We have seen plenty of “flashes in the pan” make their rounds in the majors over the years. At first, Hernandez’s hot start was likely thought to just be that: a first-time major leaguer, making his debut at 25 years old, riding the highs of reaching the pinnacle of all baseball players’ dreams.

As of August 10, Hernandez is slashing .310/.367/.524 with seven home runs and a 146 wRC+. He has already accumulated 1.1 fWAR in just 45 games played. Just when you think he is going to start to flatten out, he hits another clutch home run to tie the game, or put the Marlins on top.

Heriberto Hernandez delivers the lead in the 10th for the Marlins! pic.twitter.com/1q9gahYkQL — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 7, 2025

While his strikeout numbers have always been a concern, and he is still striking out quite a bit, the rest of his data shows that this level of performance may be sustainable going forward.

Rocking a .344 xwOBA, Hernandez is also sporting a 47.7% HardHit% and barreling up baseballs at an 11.4% clip. He is also limiting his overall chase rate to 21.7%, which, if he qualified, would rank in the 91st percentile in the major leagues. Even with a higher strikeout rate near 30%, he seems to have a good knowledge of the strike zone. His average bat speed is also a full 2.0 mph faster than the MLB average.