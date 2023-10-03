NL Wild Card Series Playoff Preview: Phillies vs. Marlins

The Season Series (Marlins Won 7-6)

The Phillies and Marlins met four times this year. The Marlins took all three of the three-game sets between the clubs, while the Phillies took the only four-game series. Neither club was ever swept.

While Miami came out on top in the season series, Philadelphia outscored their division rivals 64-55.

April 10-12 (Miami wins 2-1)

April 10: PHI 15, MIA 3

April 11: MIA 8, PHI 4

April 12: MIA 3, PHI 2

July 7-9 (Miami wins 2-1)

July 7: PHI 4, MIA 3

July 8: MIA 5, PHI 3

July 9: MIA 7, PHI 3

July 31-August 3 (Philadelphia wins 3-1)

July 31: PHI 4, MIA 2

August 1: PHI 3, MIA 1

August 2: MIA 9, PHI 8

August 3: PHI 4, MIA 2

September 8-10 (Miami wins 2-1)

September 8: MIA 3, PHI 2

September 9: PHI 8, MIA 4

September 10: MIA 5, PHI 4

Wild Card Round – Projected Pitching Matchups

NLWCS Game One: Zack Wheeler vs. Jesús Luzardo

Tuesday, October 3 at 8:08 PM ET

While his numbers aren’t quite as flashy as they were the last few years, Wheeler remains an ace in his fourth season with the Phillies. The right-hander has been especially dominant in the second half, with a 3.08 ERA in 14 starts since the All-Star break. He’ll be looking to recapture his success from last October, when he pitched to a 2.78 ERA in six starts.

Luzardo is coming off the first full season of his career. His 3.63 ERA is almost identical to Wheeler’s 3.61 mark, although the veteran has better underlying numbers across the board. Luzardo has also shown signs of fatigue down the stretch, posting a 4.15 ERA in the second half and a 4.70 ERA since the trade deadline.

There’s no denying that the Marlins’ lefty is a talented young pitcher, but the Phils have the edge in Game One.

NLWCS Game Two: Aaron Nola vs. Braxton Garrett

Wednesday, October 4 at 8:08 PM ET

If you just look at ERA, you might give the edge to the Marlins in this one. And you might have a point. Aaron Nola has a 4.46 ERA this season and a 4.58 ERA in the second half; Garrett has a 3.66 ERA on the season and a 3.61 ERA since the All-Star break. In September, Nola gave up 17 runs in five starts; Garrett gave up just six runs in four outings.