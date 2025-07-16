One Man’s (Janson) Junk Is Another Man’s Treasure

When you ask someone what they know about Driveline, you’ll likely hear that they get pitchers to throw 100mph or spin breaking balls at over 3000 RPMs consistently. Believe it or not, Driveline is a real laboratory with the use of force plates, bio-markers, and countless cameras and other machines to help break down an athlete’s mechanics in order to maximize their movement patterns to get the most out of themselves.

During my internship at Driveline in the winter of 2022-2023, I noticed that Janson spent more time in the facility in Kent, WA, than any other pitcher I saw. Sitting through his plyo-ball routines, the intensity he trained with during his workouts and the countless hours we’d spend sitting down and analyzing his pitch design sessions is what ultimately helped him re-find himself.

Through all that, he has become the efficient pitcher you see on the mound today.

The Perfect Pairing

Signing in Miami was a match made in heaven. Not just because it was an organization that would allow him to get big league time, but because he was reunited with Bill Hezel and Brandon Mann. Both of whom worked at Driveline when Janson first arrived there, and Brandon was his pitching coach during that time.

Hezel currently serves as the Director of Pitching for the Marlins, and Mann is the bullpen coach. Familiarity has surely played an impact in maximizing Junk’s talent the way they have thus far.

Something you probably didn’t know:



Marlins starter Janson Junk has faced 86 straight batters without allowing a walk



(Via @FishOnFirst) pic.twitter.com/byR5Z6QHeR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 3, 2025

The biggest reason behind Janson’s success has been his efficiency and his limiting of free passes. Per Baseball Savant, Junk ranks in the 100th percentile in walk rate at 2.0%. While the batted ball data suggests that he is still getting hit hard, not allowing hitters to get on via walks ultimately limits the damage.