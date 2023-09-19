The NL Wild Card Race Has Gotten Out of Hand

With the season nearing a close, the Mets, Padres, and Cardinals are long since out of contention. The Phillies are the top dogs in the Wild Card race. As for the other two Wild Card slots? Five different teams have outperformed expectations, putting themselves within reach of the playoffs as the regular season winds down.

The Diamondbacks, Cubs, Reds, Marlins, and Giants all sit within 2.5 games of one another in the Wild Card race. Here’s how they stack up right now, although these standings have been changing nearly every day:

Team Wins Losses Games Back Arizona Diamondbacks 79 72 +0.5 Chicago Cubs 78 72 – Cincinnati Reds 79 73 – Miami Marlins 78 73 0.5 San Francisco Giants 76 74 2.0 NL Wild Card Standings as of 09/19/2023

Until quite recently, it looked like the Cubs had the second Wild Card on lock. At that point, the NL postseason picture was already complicated enough. There was a real possibility that any combination of four different teams could end up in a tie for the final playoff spot. I broke down all the potential tiebreaker scenarios, and it looked like this:

If the Reds and Giants finish in a tie, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot.

and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. If the Reds and Diamondbacks finish in a tie, the Reds will win the Wild Card spot.

and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. If the Reds and Marlins finish in a tie, the Marlins will win the Wild Card spot.

and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. If the Diamondbacks and Giants finish in a tie, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot.

and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. If the Marlins and Giants finish in a tie, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot.

and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. If the Marlins and Diamondbacks finish in a tie, the Marlins will win the Wild Card spot.

and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. If the Reds , Giants , and Diamondbacks finish in a tie, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot. The Giants have won the season series against the Reds and Diamondbacks .

, , and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. The have won the season series against the and . If the Reds , Giants , and Marlins finish in a tie, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot. The Giants have the best record against the other two teams combined.

, , and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. The have the best record against the other two teams combined. If the Reds , Marlins , and Diamondbacks finish in a tie, the Marlins will win the Wild Card spot. The Reds and Marlins have the same record against one another, and they both have a winning against the Diamondbacks . The Marlins have a better intradivision record than the Reds .

, , and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. The and have the same record against one another, and they both have a winning against the . The have a better intradivision record than the . If the Giants , Marlins , and Diamondbacks finish in a tie, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot. The Giants and Marlins have the same record against one another, and they both have a winning against the Diamondbacks . The Giants have a better intradivision record than the Marlins .

, , and finish in a tie, the will win the Wild Card spot. The and have the same record against one another, and they both have a winning against the . The have a better intradivision record than the . If the Giants, Reds, Marlins, and Diamondbacks finish in a tie, Marlins will win the Wild Card spot.* The Marlins have the best record against the other three teams combined.

Already seems pretty complicated, right?

Well, after the Cubs lost six of seven to the D-backs over the past two weeks, the web of tiebreakers grew exponentially more complex. Now, it’s looking like any combination of five teams could finish in a tie for either one or two Wild Card spots. That’s dozens of potential outcomes.

Three teams could finish tied for two spots. Four teams could finish tied for one. It would take a supercomputer to calculate all the potential tiebreaker scenarios. It’s absolute madness.