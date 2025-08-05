The Marlins’ Kyle Stowers Deserves More NL MVP Recognition

In 2025, across 406 plate appearances, Stowers has been walking at a 10.1% clip, and the strikeout rate is now sub-30% at 28.3%. You then look at the discrepancy in barrels and see he has 46 up to this point, to go along with a 52.7% HardHit% compared to the 34% he had in the previous three years combined.

The 2024 Offseason

Not long ago, there were a lot of question marks in Stowers’ profile. From the inconsistencies in his ability to make contact, to the lack of discipline that was clear when you watched his at-bats, he entered the 2024 offseason with a plan to revamp his entire approach at the plate.

With him no longer having to familiarize himself with the trip from Baltimore to Norfolk, it was up to him to take advantage of a newfound opportunity to establish himself as an everyday major league regular.

The Marlins organization as a whole was looking to revamp its development system. They decided to play to the strengths of their players and their ballpark when implementing their offseason hitting plans. They transitioned from being solely focused on trying to develop power, to a more balanced approach in prioritizing on-base percentage and capitalizing on timely hitting.

One big change that a lot of hitters in the system raved about was the investment in a Traject Arc hitting machine to help improve swing decisions and cut down on chase rate. Both of which were a detriment to Stowers’ approach before this season.

It all started with his batting stance. In an interview with MLB.com, Stowers was quick to reference a change in his stance.