Is Selling the Right Move for the Cardinals at the Trade Deadline?

The last time the St. Louis Cardinals were in the postseason was in 2022. They finished with 93-wins, took home the NL Central for the first time since 2019 and earned themselves a spot in the Wild Card rounds.

That seems like ages ago.

Unfortunately for the Redbirds, they been doomed a mediocrity since. The 2023 season was flat out awful, as they finished 20 games below .500 at 71-91 and last in the division for the first time since 1990. Then come 2024, improvements were had, but nothing that could muster more than an 83-win season.

Obviously, the Cardinals weren’t buyers in 2023, and they were sort of on the fence in 2024, making more major leaguer for major leaguer moves, such as the three-team deal that sent them Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde while surrendering Tommy Edman.