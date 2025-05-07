Kyle Stowers is Breaking Out in a Big Way for the Marlins
In his first full season with the Miami Marlins, Kyle Stowers is finally proving that he belongs and can thrive in the big leagues.
It has been five years since Kyle Stowers was selected 71st overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Stanford.
Known primarily for his bat coming out of college, the power-hitting lefty had his draft stock rise with a strong performance in the Cape Cod League and a Junior season where he hit .304 with 17 doubles and seven home runs in just 49 games played.
Coming into the 2021 season, Just Baseball ranked Kyle Stowers as the team’s ninth overall prospect in what has seemed to be an always-loaded farm system.
There has always been a sense of volatility with his profile because of his high chase rates in the Minor Leagues, which was the reason why he was never able to catch on in Baltimore and, ultimately, became a throw-in at the time in the trade that sent Trevor Rogers from the Marlins for Stowers and Connor Norby.
In 50 games played with the Marlins in 2024, Stowers hit .186/.262/.295, with only two home runs and posted an fWAR of -0.8. The struggles had many writing off Stowers entering this season, but the 27-year-old has completely flipped that narrative in 2025.
The Kyle Stowers We Have All Been Waiting For
Now, after a full offseason in the Marlins organization, Kyle Stowers looks completely bought in to the new philosophy that the Marlins development team has been preaching, and it has looked to tap into the Kyle Stowers that many people were hoping he would be able to become.
He highlighted his offseason philosophy in the interview below.
Last week, Stowers was named the National League Player of the Week, as he had two multi-homer games in a span of four days. The first came in a game against the Dodgers. Then the second came against the Athletics on Saturday, when Stowers hit two home runs, with the second being a walk-off grand slam on a 102 MPH fastball by A’s closer Mason Miller.
Entering May 6th, Kyle Stowers is slashing .310/.380/.522 with six home runs, a .212 ISO, a wRC+ at 147, and 0.9 fWAR in 129 PAs. While the strikeout rate is still high at 27.1%, it is the lowest mark of his short career in the big leagues so far.
He is also walking at 10.1%, which is the highest mark. The most impressive thing thus far is his 50% HardHit% and a barrel percentage at 18.8%, which ranks in the 95th percentile in baseball amongst all qualified hitters.
Despite all of the chase concerns as well, he has made it a point to also have it at the lowest percentage of the year, which is also the same as the league average as a whole.
The top of the zone is still giving him trouble, but we have already seen instances this year where he has taken advantage of mistakes left of there and made the pitcher pay for them.
At the end of the day, the changes that Stowers has made seem to be tangible and ones that will continue to help him produce for this Marlins ball club going forward.
What once seemed like a lost cause at one point because of his inability to get consistent at-bats for the Orioles, Stowers has made the best out of his new situation and now looks to try to become a staple in Miami’s lineup for years to come.