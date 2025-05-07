Kyle Stowers is Breaking Out in a Big Way for the Marlins

It has been five years since Kyle Stowers was selected 71st overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Stanford.

Known primarily for his bat coming out of college, the power-hitting lefty had his draft stock rise with a strong performance in the Cape Cod League and a Junior season where he hit .304 with 17 doubles and seven home runs in just 49 games played.

Coming into the 2021 season, Just Baseball ranked Kyle Stowers as the team’s ninth overall prospect in what has seemed to be an always-loaded farm system.

There has always been a sense of volatility with his profile because of his high chase rates in the Minor Leagues, which was the reason why he was never able to catch on in Baltimore and, ultimately, became a throw-in at the time in the trade that sent Trevor Rogers from the Marlins for Stowers and Connor Norby.