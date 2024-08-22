Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers Are Getting Their Chance in Miami

After going through some struggles, which could have been caused by the frustration of having already proved himself worthy of a spot on the Major League roster, Norby was simply trying to pass the time until he got his opportunity.

During this period, the Orioles wanted to maximize Norby’s value to them by having him play multiple positions while in Triple-A Norfolk. He spent some time playing his normal second base position, while also playing some outfield and third base.

Norby has gone on record saying that he is a second baseman and it is where he feels the most comfortable playing. However, that is not likely where the Marlins intend for him to play the majority of his time. As soon as he entered the organization, Norby was assigned to Triple-A to get more reps at third base.

Marlins To Promote Connor Norby https://t.co/7qaDBKp15D pic.twitter.com/hJxvmOyPan — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 19, 2024

The Marlins had been playing Jake Burger at third consistently with Josh Bell occupying the first base position before him being traded to Arizona.

With them already projecting the need to move him off of the hot corner, finally acquiring a player who could lock down a position for them that they had been searching for an answer to for quite some time, Norby’s positional flexibility had to have been quite enticing, even if it is not the position he feels he plays the best.

Nonetheless, Norby is in a situation where he is going to get the everyday plate appearances he had been searching for when he was in Baltimore. In his 14 games with Miami, he is currently slashing .271/.338/.373 with one home run, a near 30% K%, and a 9.2% BB%. He does, however, have an 82% z-contact% and that is all the Marlins could hope for.