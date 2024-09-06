Luis Arraez Could Win the Weirdest Batting Title Ever

As we march on through the month of September, it’s go time for teams looking to cement their spots in the postseason. At the same time, it’s also to a lesser but just as important extent, crunch time for award races around the league.

We’ve been extensively covering the award races all year, but the coverage is starting to ramp up as some winners . The NL MVP, NL Rookie of the Year and AL Rookie of the Year races are all ones that could come down to the wire.

On the other hand, the AL MVP Award might as well already be in Aaron Judge’s trophy case. Tarik Skubal is likely going to win the AL Cy Young Award and Chris Sale is the frontrunner over in the NL to finally get his first career award for being the league’s best pitcher.

One of the less exciting ones that still deserves some love is the batting title. In the AL, Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Judge are the three superstars that have separated themselves from the field. As of right now, it’s Witt’s lead to lose as he has a .339 average.