Yankees and Dodgers Stars Are Favorites for AL and NL MVP

2024 American League MVP Winner Odds – Top 10

American League MVP Odds Aaron Judge (NYY) +550 Juan Soto (NYY) +600 Corey Seager (TEX) +1000 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) +1000 Yordan Alvarez (HOU) +1100 Adley Rutschman (BAL) +1600 Bobby Witt Jr (KC) +1600 Gunnar Henderson (BAL) +1800 Kyle Tucker (HOU) +1800 Mike Trout (LAA) +2200

Favorites to Win AL MVP

Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the MLB. He was among the best in 2023 in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and he does a good job not chasing pitches. When healthy, Judge is an easy contender for MVP every year. If he remains healthy in 2024, Judge is going to be top-3 finisher for MVP.

Juan Soto just joined the New York Yankees, and that field is going to work to his advantage. Soto finished 2023 with a career high in home runs, and sixth-place finish in the MVP race. The most impressive part is Soto played every game. Health is not a problem for him, and he should be able to have another great year. He is one of the best pure hitters in the MLB, and Yankee Stadium is only going to amplify that.

Corey Seager has played very well in a Rangers uniform. He hit 33 home runs in both years, and last season he had an OPS north of 1.000 to go along with a 170 OPS+. Seager’s xSLG in 2023 was .614, which is very impressive, as well. He is the player the Rangers paid for, you can expect him to prove it once again in 2024.

Players to Keep an Eye on in the AL MVP Race

Julio Rodriguez is one of the favorites despite being +1000 to win the award. He had a great sophomore season, even after his slow start. Rodriguez finished his 2023 year with 32 home runs, 103 RBI, and a 128 OPS+. What makes him such a hot bet is that he finished top-7 in the MVP race, improving each year. He seems to only be getting better, and could definitely end up winning American League MVP.

Bobby Witt Jr is just as good as Rodriguez. He did not have as good of a rookie year, but he did hit 20 home runs. He followed that up with a 30-home run season in 2023. Witt was also able to steal 49 bases, drive in 96 runs, and finish with an OPS of .813. He is the heart of the Royals, and if he can have another season of 30 home runs, Witt is going to be a real threat to win MVP.

Kyle Tucker is one of my favorites. He is as consistent as they come. Tucker finished 2023 fifth in the MVP race. He hit 29 home runs, drove in 112, and had an OPS+ of 142. He has also had a WAR of 5.4 the past two seasons. Tucker is going to continue to rake, and the MLB will notice. Do not be surprised if he wins the American League MVP.