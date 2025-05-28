Los Angeles Dodgers Are Leaning Into a Youth Movement
The recent call-ups of Dalton Rushing and Hyeseong Kim signal that the Dodgers are ushering in a new generation of talent in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers began this season with the oldest roster in baseball.
While not inherently bad, this is a notable development. Their most recent core group of players has grown up and become veterans of the game. New additions to the team, like Kirby Yates, Blake Snell, and Michael Conforto joined the team in their thirties.
Simultaneously, the Dodgers’ farm system boasts a number of talented, young prospects. With such a packed roster, the Dodgers rarely rush their prospects to the majors.
Instead, they tend to lean on their clubhouse leaders and prioritize experience over potential. This approach has worked out for the most part, culminating in two World Series victories over a five-year span.
However, this year the Dodgers appear to be changing course.
Two weeks ago, the Dodgers announced that they had designated catcher Austin Barnes for assignment. They made a similar announcement for their decision to cut utility player Chris Taylor a few days later.
Neither player had been very productive to begin the year. Regardless, these moves came as a shock for both players and fans alike.
In return, the Dodgers have expanded opportunities for a budding young core of players, signaling a changing of the guard in Los Angeles.
The Comet and the Catcher
Coinciding with the departure of Barnes and Taylor, the Dodgers have called up several young players to fill their respective roles.
The first player to be called up was former KBO star infielder Hyeseong Kim. After signing a three-year, $12.5 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, Kim began the year in Triple-A.
After injuries took Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman out of the lineup, the Dodgers decided to bring Kim up to the majors for a taste of big-league action.
Kim took this opportunity and ran with it, determined to earn a more permanent spot on the active roster.
Through his first 33 plate appearances, Kim hit .452/.485/.581 with 14 hits and two stolen bases. To end this stretch, he reached base in nine consecutive plate appearances while showcasing his impressive speed and contact abilities.
He also demonstrated his defensive versatility, playing solid defense in both middle infield positions and in center field.
Kim’s determination seemingly paid off, as his torrid debut has earned him a significantly longer runway as the season progresses.
The second player to make his debut this month is top catching prospect Dalton Rushing.
Rushing has long been touted as one of the best prospects in the Dodgers’ farm system. Over four years in the minor leagues, Rushing hit to a .277/.412/.519 slashline while showcasing patience at the plate and effortless power.
He was named the Dodgers’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2024. After another strong start to the year in 2025, Rushing earned his call-up.
The Dodgers plan to use Rushing as their backup catcher behind Will Smith, and have also experimented with having him play left field and first base. This could allow Rushing to garner more consistent playing time while adding to his versatility.
In his first game in MLB, Rushing hit a ball 112 mph for a double. While impressive in its own right, this would serve as the hardest hit ball of Smith’s career.
Rushing has been off to a slow-ish start in his first few games, but he has plenty of room to grow as a player. If he pans out, the combination of him and Smith could make for one of the best catching duos in MLB.
A New Era in Los Angeles
Kim and Rushing help to round out an emerging core of exciting young players for the Dodgers. While they may have an older roster overall, there is plenty to dream on from other younger players as well.
After a rough start to the year, Andy Pages has seemingly turned a corner and looks to be in All-Star form.
Since April 7th, Pages is batting .301/.329/.523 while playing some of the best outfield defense in baseball. He has cooled off a bit as of late, but the potential he has demonstrated is not to be ignored.
His offensive capabilities, paired with his sprint speed and elite defense, make him an interesting player to watch moving forward. At just 24 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow.
Roki Sasaki struggled in his initial foray into MLB, and is currently on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Assuming he can get healthy, the Dodgers will certainly count on him to be a staple in their rotation moving forward.
The fastball will certainly be a work in progress, and he will likely need to develop his arsenal further. However, between his outrageous splitter and previously triple-digit fastball, he shows immense promise at just 23 years old.
In the bullpen, Ben Casparius and Jack Dreyer have both provided essential consistency to a ravaged pitching staff. At just 26 years old, both will likely play a crucial role in stabilizing the Dodgers’ bullpen down the stretch.
Casparius in particular has been lights out in the long reliever role. Over 33.2 innings, Casparius has struck out 28.4% of batters while walking just 4.5%. At the same time, he has done an excellent job limiting damage over extended outings, pitching to a 2.94 ERA.
The Kids Are Alright
While plenty of young players have made a significant impact this season, the potential of the Dodgers’ youth movement is even greater.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has become the ace of the Dodgers this year, but it is easy to forget he is still just 26 years old.
Pitchers like Emmet Sheehan, Edgardo Henriquez, River Ryan, and Gavin Stone all have not pitched this season due to injury. At 26 years old or younger, all of them have displayed strong potential to contribute moving forward once they recover.
In particular, Sheehan has begun to ramp up his rehab process. Given the current state of the Dodgers’ rotation, he could be essential as the season progresses should he find success.
Beyond the active roster, the Dodgers have plenty of talent waiting in the wings as well.
Justin Wrobleski has already made a number of spot starts, and Nick Frasso could begin doing so this year. Prospects like Josue de Paula, Zyhir Hope, and Jackson Ferris look to make a significant impact to the team in the next few years.
Between these players and those following behind them, the future is bright in Los Angeles.
It can be difficult for fans to say goodbye to cornerstone players and clubhouse leaders. However, in this case, there is plenty to be excited about moving forward.
When one door closes, another tends to open. There are a whole realm of possibilities for what the next era of Dodgers baseball could look like.
Whether this next core of Dodgers lives up to the last is a mystery for now, but one thing is certain: the next generation has arrived, and they are here to stay.