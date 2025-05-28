Los Angeles Dodgers Are Leaning Into a Youth Movement

Rushing has long been touted as one of the best prospects in the Dodgers’ farm system. Over four years in the minor leagues, Rushing hit to a .277/.412/.519 slashline while showcasing patience at the plate and effortless power.

He was named the Dodgers’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2024. After another strong start to the year in 2025, Rushing earned his call-up.

The Dodgers plan to use Rushing as their backup catcher behind Will Smith, and have also experimented with having him play left field and first base. This could allow Rushing to garner more consistent playing time while adding to his versatility.

In his first game in MLB, Rushing hit a ball 112 mph for a double. While impressive in its own right, this would serve as the hardest hit ball of Smith’s career.

Rushing has been off to a slow-ish start in his first few games, but he has plenty of room to grow as a player. If he pans out, the combination of him and Smith could make for one of the best catching duos in MLB.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 24, 2023: Dalton Rushing #38 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes a lead at first base during a minor league spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at Camelback Ranch on March 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

A New Era in Los Angeles

Kim and Rushing help to round out an emerging core of exciting young players for the Dodgers. While they may have an older roster overall, there is plenty to dream on from other younger players as well.