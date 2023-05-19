Ranking All the Current Marlins Uniforms From Worst to Best

In this year’s rankings, I dropped the Marlins a spot (from 20 to 21) and put them in the category of “The Good That Should Be Better.” I do think the Marlins overall have a nice uniform set, and it is definitely an upgrade over the trash they wore when they first rebranded from the Florida Marlins to the Miami Marlins.

However, there is just something missing with this set as a whole; whether it be that the Marlins don’t actually wear their best permanent jersey in the regular season or that it will never match what I grew up with when they were the Florida Marlins.

Either way, the Fish do have some good individual jerseys, so let’s rank them up. Just for clarification, I did not include City Connect or special edition uniforms in my overall rankings, but I will in individual team rankings. That means the Marlins have six uniforms I’ll be ranking: home whites, road grays, black alternates, blue alternates, City Connects and the throwbacks they are wearing on Fridays this year.

6. Alternate Black

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: Edward Cabrera #79 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park on September 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

These should be really nice, but they’re not. I think that the Marlins’ blue and red mix really well with black, but the jersey itself is poorly done. First of all, it’s just kind of bland. I think it needs some piping or better cuffs. Second–and I know almost every Marlins fan agrees with me on this–why is the lettering black?! It makes it almost impossible to read the script on the front and the names and numbers on the back of the jersey! Ugh, it’s just so dumb. When the Marlins’ black uniforms were done well–back in the Florida days–they had silver script that made the lettering stand out. It’s been years with these uniforms already, and a change hasn’t been made, even though everybody knows what needs to be done. I guess these jerseys aren’t that different from the center field position in Miami.

5. Home White

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 14: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at loanDepot park on April 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It feels weird ranking these this low because I actually really like this uniform. I think the Marlins home white uniform is super clean. It comes off very polished and nice on television and looks even better in person. The cuff on the sleeve is nice, and the pants work. It’s just a good home uniform. I also love any uniform that says Miami because that is where my heart will always be. Also, the Marlins name/number combo on the back is really solid and really pops on this uniform. One way to improve it? Bring back the fin under the script from the throwback uniforms. The tail on the ‘i’ in Miami looks like the designer stopped halfway through.

4. Road Gray

PITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 06: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the second inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 6, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

I’m a sucker for a good gray uniform, and I really think the Marlins have one of the best. My dad actually bought this jersey at a Marlins game we went to once, and I was jealous of him when he did. And yes, my dad wears jerseys and he looks awesome in them. These look especially good on a Sunday afternoon game. You know when you don’t know how to explain something, but you know it’s true? This is one of those times. This is just a good road look, and I like it a lot better than when they wear the black ones on the road.