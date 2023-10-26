Kansas City Royals Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

As the 2023-24 offseason kicks off, the Royals have a few strengths as well as many areas that need to be addressed for improvement. We will take a dive into the strengths, areas to improve, focuses for free agency and trades, front office and coaching expectations, and the state of the farm system moving forward.

Where Are the Royals Strong?

Looking at a 56-106 record might make you think there aren’t many strengths to this team, but I think that is far from the case for the Royals. As frustrating as it can be to watch your favorite team lose, the Royals have a few places where they are starting to show improvement.

Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, and Michael Massey are starting to look like an infield that you can be excited about for years to come. Sure, Massey needs to improve some offensively, but the trio gave the Royals one of the best infield defenses in the major leagues.

Garcia has been a breath of fresh air both offensively and defensively for an organization that has struggled to fill the void at third base since Mike Moustakas left. He stole 23 bases and slashed .272/.323/.358 in his first season, flashing bright spots on the offensive side of the ball and giving hope he could be a force at the top of the lineup for the Royals. He went through his struggles at the plate – as many young players do – but overall, Garcia was fun to watch.

Defensively, it seemed as though Garcia was always making web gem-type plays. Garcia ranked first among AL third basemen in Def. Rating (per FanGraphs), first in Outs Above Average, first in Fielding Run Value (per Baseball Savant), and third in Fielding% (min. 600 innings). The left side of the infield looks like it will be a strength for years to come.

Maikel Garcia is really good pic.twitter.com/9KEoAl6ATO — Royals Daily (@RoyalsDaily_) June 25, 2023

On top of Garcia on the left side of the diamond, the Royals had Bobby Witt Jr., who continued to flourish into the superstar that he is. The young shortstop had 30 home runs, 11 triples, 28 doubles 96 RBI, and 49 stolen bases. It is safe to say that Witt is no longer on the verge of becoming a superstar – he is one.