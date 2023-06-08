Nick Pratto: A Bright Spot in a Rather Dim Royals Season

The potential Gold Glove first baseman has been playing outfield, with Vinnie Pasquantino taking the majority of the time at first base, and has looked good out there.

He’s got six outfield assists so far and has yet to make an error. His arm strength isn’t the greatest but has been serviceable enough in left field. It is not always easy for a player to just move off position, especially if they are a potential Gold Glover.

But for Pratto, it has always been about doing what is best for the team, and he is showing that each day he goes out there. His team-first attitude has led to Pratto getting more at-bats in a Kansas City Royals outfield that could use some help.

Nick Pratto usually flashes the leather at first base, but he makes nice plays in the outfield too! #Royals



On the offensive side, Pratto has been swinging it well. He has been showing a great ability to hit the ball hard, ranking in the 76% percentile for barrel rate and 71st percentile for hard-hit rate, according to Baseball Savant.

Swing and miss has always been a concern for the power-hitting Pratto, and he sports a strikeout rate of over 30%. But, he has done a great job offsetting that by ranking in the 84th percentile in chase rate and 76th percentile in walk rate.

He is getting on base, scoring 18 runs, and producing with his power by driving 15 runners in. The ability to get on base and not chase bad pitches will only help him as he grows in his career.