Vinnie Pasquantino Out With Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

There have been reports of a Pasquatch sighting in the Bay Area. #WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/D36RDNpw6W — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 7, 2023

The 2023 season has been a hard one for the Kansas City Royals and their fans. The injury to Pasquantino comes on the heels of the Royals falling behind the Oakland A’s for the worst record in baseball. It is tough news for a team that is in the sixth year of a rebuild and hasn’t taken many positive steps forward throughout the past couple of seasons. An already struggling offense will be looking to fill a major void in the heart of the lineup.

Finding a first base replacement will be tough. According to Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg, Nick Pratto is expected to get the bulk of the time at first base. Pratto has been known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense at first and has been another offensive bright spot in the Royals lineup. The 24-year-old will have the opportunity to get more reps at his natural position.

Goldberg also noted that Salvador Perez has already been taking grounders at first, and Matt Duffy provides the team with depth at the position as well.

On top of his performance on the field, losing Pasquantino in the clubhouse is tough, as he has been one of the best personalities in the locker room. He is always a guy his fellow players can go to and lean on even if there don’t seem to be many positives in the season going on around them.

The positive news is that Pasquantino can now take the time to fully recover and focus on getting healthy for the 2024 season. He is expected to be fully ready to come back for spring training next year.

Vinnie Pasquantino keeps the laughs coming on the latest edition of Play Loud!



Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/RXD4hVdGT4 pic.twitter.com/CXMSNxdMIP — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2023

Pasquantino still remains a potential foundation piece for whenever the Royals might become a contender. When that might be is a tough question to answer. They will continue to focus on developing their young players this season, and they will turn to the trade deadline to move some of their veteran pieces for more potential building blocks.