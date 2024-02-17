Top Notes From the Kansas City Royals ZiPS Projections for 2024

The Kansas City Royals were one of the worst teams in baseball last season. With a 56-106 record and a -183 run differential, their ineptitude was on full display, even though they played in the least competitive division in the league.

Despite poor overall results, the Royals’ season was not without a few promising developments. Chief among them was the emergence of Bobby Witt Jr., who came into his own as a true superstar in his sophomore campaign. Needless to say, he will be the single most important piece in Kansas City’s ascension to contention.

On the pitching side, midseason acquisition Cole Ragans blossomed into an ace down the stretch. Over the final two months of the season, he made seven quality starts, helping the hapless Royals to victory in six of his outings. The 26-year-old lefty looks to be a solid piece of the club’s rotation for years to come.

Royals GM J.J. Picollo has spent the past few months adding veterans to complement his young core. While he didn’t sign any stars, the executive spent a combined $109.5 million on Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe, Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Adam Frazier, and Garrett Hampson to raise his team’s floor.