Sean Murphy Has Been One of the Best Players in Baseball

Ronald Acuña Jr., a popular preseason NL MVP pick, is off to a tremendous start in 2023. But while Acuña is slashing .338/.431/.551, he doesn’t lead the Senior Circuit in FanGraphs’ version of WAR. Heck, he doesn’t even lead the Atlanta Braves.

Instead, it’s catcher Sean Murphy, who currently has the top mark among all position players with 2.2 fWAR. Murphy is off to an incredible start to his tenure with the Braves after he was acquired in a December trade with the Oakland Athletics.

Over 31 games, Murphy is slashing .282/.426/.621 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 21 walks, a 1.048 OPS, and the aforementioned MLB-leading 2.2 fWAR. Mind you, while Murphy was one of the better catchers in baseball over four seasons with the A’s, he slashed .236/.326/.429 with a .755 OPS during that time. Those numbers feel especially modest compared to what he’s doing with the Braves.

1st inning: Sean Murphy 3-run home run



7th inning: SEAN MURPHY 3-RUN HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/gXbCD5O0kM — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 1, 2023

What’s more, Murphy has one defensive run saved and currently grades out as the best pitch framer in baseball. He already has one Gold Glove Award on his resume from the 2021 season, and it seems as though he’ll be in position to compete for another in 2023.