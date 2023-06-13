Daniel Murphy Attempting MLB Return After Retirement in 2021

Among Los Angeles Angels players, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani already combine for four American League MVP Award victories. Now, the organization has added a former National League MVP runner-up in an attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Daniel Murphy — he of the 1,572 career hits — has had his contract purchased from the Independent League Long Island Ducks by the Los Angeles Angels. It will be a minor-league deal for Murphy with the Angels, with Jon Heyman of the New York Post noting that Murphy will head to Triple-A Salt Lake.

This continues the comeback attempt for Murphy, who last played at the Major League level with the Colorado Rockies during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 40 games for the Rockies in 2020, Murphy slashed .236/.275/.333 with just a .608 OPS. To the surprise of many, Murphy — who had announced his retirement from baseball in January of 2021 — joined the Ducks in March, suggesting that he believed this was the first step toward a return to the highest level of the sport.

“This game is part of my soul, and my passion for playing grew as great as ever when I discovered certain things that I believe will enable me to be productive on the field again,” Murphy said. “I am immensely grateful to Mr. Boulton, Wally Backman and Michael Pfaff for allowing me to live my dream for a second time.”