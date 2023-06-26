Who Should Start the All-Star Game at Catcher?

With the first phase of All-Star voting in the books, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of each league’s starting lineup.

As the top vote-getters in the AL and NL, respectively, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. have rightly earned their spots on the squad. The remaining finalists will duke it out in head-to-head voting matchups over the next four days.

All-Star voting is impossibly hard to predict (fans are fickle, and the criteria are subjective), but in my estimation, the closest race in each league should be at the same position: catcher. All four players in contention are having excellent seasons, and as far as I’m concerned, catcher is the only position where all of the most deserving candidates advanced to Phase 2.

Jonah Heim. Adley Rutschman. Sean Murphy. Will Smith.