Why Ichiro Suzuki Should Have Never Won the 2001 AL MVP

This is a hot take that I have admittedly had in the holster for some time and has long-been an inside joke behind closed doors in Just Baseball group chats.

“When is Fink going to release to the world his horrible slander of the great Ichiro Suzuki?”

Well the waiting game is finally over, today is the day where I lambast against one of the most likeable international superstars this game has ever had.

It is not a popular stance to take, but I must do my due diligence as a historian and point out that it was absolutely ridiculous for Ichiro to win the MVP Award back in 2001.