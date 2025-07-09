Julio Rodríguez Is the Elephant in the Room at This Year’s All-Star Game

You might notice that Player B has the advantage in every category highlighted above — by a wide margin, I might add — except for stolen bases, where he trails Player A by five steals. The choice seems obvious, though, right?

To throw a slight wrinkle into the equation, what if I told you that Player A has an fWAR of 2.4 and Player B has an fWAR of 2.0, would that sway your answer?

For some, it certainly might. After all, WAR is one of the most powerful statistics the game of baseball has to offer, and it can be extremely valuable when evaluating players.

But is the 0.4 difference in fWAR between Player A and Player B enough to overcome the significant gap in the offensive production between these two players? It’s a fascinating question, but I’d argue that it’s not.

Player A is, of course, Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners, and Player B is George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays. Rodríguez received an invite to this year’s All-Star Game, while Springer was left off of the roster.

Every year when the All-Star rosters are announced, there’s plenty of discourse surrounding the selections, just as there should be. Discussing who made it to the All-Star Game and who may have been wrongfully left off the roster is part of the fun of the event.