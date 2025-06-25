He’ll be 24 for the entirety of the 2025 season. In fact, he’s not that much older than some of the names on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list. Crazy, right? But this time around when faced with that question, it’s debatable whether or not he even cracks the top five in the conversation.

Not only does that highlight just how fast things can change in this what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, but it puts into perspective how early expectations can truly change the perception of a player.

Rodríguez is top 10 among outfielders in fWAR this season and 22nd in all of baseball with 6.5 fWAR since the beginning of 2024, and that’s even with a 114 wRC+ over that stretch. Yet, it’s felt like a drastic disappointment considering what he accomplished early on in his career.

Perhaps Rodríguez is chasing that level of production, and those expectations are bleeding into his performance at the plate. Or maybe the player Rodríguez has been since 2023 is the new norm. That’s still a very good player in this league, it’s just not the league-defining superstar many were expecting to see.

It’s yet to be seen if fans will ever see that version of Rodríguez again, and his production throughout the rest of the 2025 season could very well dictate how fans perceive him as a player moving forward.

So, who is the real Julio Rodríguez? Fans just might get the answer in the coming months.