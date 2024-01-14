Juan Soto Or Pete Alonso: Who Will Own The Future of New York Baseball?

New York is all about big names and star power. The Yankees and Mets are no exception to this rule.

The Big Apple is home to established stars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole in the Bronx, while Francisco Lindor embraces Queens with his infectious smile. And New York’s spotlight is big enough for all of them.

But perhaps the larger narrative in 2024 for both the Yankees and the Mets lies in what could define the future of each franchise: the forthcoming walk years of All-Stars Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, respectively.

Let’s dive into each player’s situation and whether they have a realistic chance of staying with their current teams going forward.