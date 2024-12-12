Could Scott Boras and Steve Cohen Have a Larger $1 Billion Plan?

When Juan Soto first became a free agent, the expectation was that he would sign a contract that was worth at least $500 million. This would have broken Shohei Ohtani’s record for the largest contract ever signed in terms of present day value.

Well, six weeks later, Soto broke Ohtani’s record by $300 million when it came to present-day value and even took the record in total value overall by signing a $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

This contract was the result of a bidding way, that pushed at least four teams past the $700 million mark. At the end of the day, it was Mets owner Steve Cohen who proved to have the biggest pockets, signing Soto to a contract that could escalate to $805 million depending on what happens with his opt-out clause.

The more you look into Soto’s contract, the more insane it becomes, as the 26-year-old is set to make over $120 million in 2025 as he collected a $75 million signing bonus and will get over $46 million of salary this year as well.