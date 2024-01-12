With Stroman On Board, Is the Yankees Rotation Ready for 2024?

Weaver isn’t nearly as exciting of a signing. His 6.47 ERA as a starter last season was the second-worst in baseball (min. 100 IP), beating out only Adam Wainwright’s ghastly 7.40 ERA. His 5.84 FIP was better but still the fifth-worst mark in the game.

For what it’s worth (beware: small sample size ahead!), the 30-year-old looked significantly better in his three starts with the Yankees than he did earlier in the season, striking out 16 batters in 13.1 innings of work. More importantly, he’s only around to serve as a depth starter, and the Yankees could do worse than the eight-year MLB veteran in such a role. If he succeeds, they have a club option for his services in 2025. If not, they shouldn’t have a problem cutting him and eating what’s left of his $2 million salary.

Are the Yankees Done?

While the Yankees addressed some major question marks with these signings, one big question remains: Are they finished upgrading the rotation?

If everything goes according to plan, this could be one of the best rotations in the league. Cole is the reigning AL Cy Young, and Rodón is only one year removed from being a serious Cy Young candidate himself. Meanwhile, Stroman and Cortes have All-Star upside, and Schmidt is more than qualified for a No. 5 role.

On the other hand, things could quickly fall apart. It’s far from a given that Rodón will stay healthy. Similarly, it’s far from a given that Cortes will rediscover what made him so successful in 2022. It’s too much to ask for Cole to repeat his Cy Young season, for Stroman to make another All-Star team, and for Schmidt to make another 32 starts. And needless to say, it’s too much to ask for Weaver to join the rotation full-time in case of any injuries.

If the Yankees want to erase their disappointing 2023 season from memory and ensure they return to the playoffs in 2024, they need at least one more piece for the starting rotation. So, who could that be?