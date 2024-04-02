Shota Imanaga Dominates in MLB Debut

In Yamamoto’s case, he had a down spring, struggled in his big league debut and then dazzled in his second start.

For Imanaga? He didn’t wait until his second start to show that he means business. The 30-year-old made his MLB debut on Monday and things went about as well as they could’ve for him.

Shota Imanaga Announces His Presence in a Big Way

Taking on a Colorado Rockies squad that isn’t necessarily known for their offensive prowess, Imanaga dominated. Very rarely do we see a pitcher run the game quite like we saw out of the Japanese southpaw.

Shota Imanaga dazzles in his Major Leagut Debut at Wrigley Field!



6 IP

2 H

0 R

0 BB

9 K 🔥



He just put the league on notice! pic.twitter.com/7nexZPP8O4 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 1, 2024

In six innings of work, Imanaga struck out nine batters and didn’t allow a single walk. As a matter of fact, the Rockies didn’t have a single base hit until the top of the 6th inning when Charlie Blackmon and Brendan Rodgers hit back-to-back singles.

Prior to that, Imanaga was untouchable. He threw just 92 pitches on the day but he had a whopping 20 whiffs and, according to Baseball-Reference, tied Hideki Irabu for second-most strikeouts in an MLB debut by a Japanese hurler. The names in front of him? Kazuhisa Ishii and Daisuke Mastuzaka, a pair of Japanese legends in their own rights.

Further, Imanaga became just the second pitcher in the modern era to strikeout nine or more batters without any walks or runs allowed in his MLB debut. He leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball and signature breaking pitches (splitter, sweeper) to excellent results. The guy was utterly ridiculous in the best way.