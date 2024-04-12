Yamamoto vs. Imanaga Could Make for a Great Awards Race

“I feel like he was very prepared,” Kris Bryant said of Imanaga. “I think he’s definitely a little more mature. I’m sure he had some nerves. To me, it looked like it was just another day in the office for him.”

Were it not for a Christopher Morel error in the second inning, a perfect game could have been at hand. Even still, the left-hander entered the sixth inning without having allowed a base hit before Charlie Blackmon and Brendan Rodgers broke through on consecutive singles.

Shota Imanaga dazzles in his Major Leagut Debut at Wrigley Field!



6 IP

2 H

0 R

0 BB

9 K 🔥



He just put the league on notice! pic.twitter.com/7nexZPP8O4 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 1, 2024

“A pitching report can only be so much for a guy you’ve never really faced, that the whole team has never faced,” Rodgers said of his preparation for the lefty. “You can only watch so much video and see what it’s doing on the video compared to the game.

Everything about Imanaga’s arsenal was praised by his first regular season opponent.

“Part of what makes him really, really good there is because he’s shorter,” Bryant explained. “So there’s really no angle coming down. It’s just like really jumpy and it stays on the same plane. I’ve never really seen a pitcher like that because a lot of the pitchers (in the majors) are pretty big. His changeup is like a split. And you don’t really see split-finger changeups from lefties either. They got a good one over there.”

In start number two against the Dodgers, Imanaga gave up just as many hits and runs as in his debut. Not only was he facing a lineup with more accomplished hitters, but he also faced off against Shohei Ohtani in the first inning.