It’ll Hurt Real Bad, But the Padres Need to Trade Ha-Seong Kim

Everyone always talks about selling high. Visionary geniuses cosplaying as Billy Beane from Moneyball as if they’re the only ones that knew, like, Eric Thames was unlikely to keep up his 2017 pace. Everyone knew! You ain’t special sweetie! Sometimes, selling high isn’t just about the obvious regression or ascension (i.e. no, honey, you’re not going to convince someone Julio Rodriguez should be traded because of his poor start last season), you filthy mongrels.

But in all seriousness, selling on a player at the right time to get value is hard. By golly, It’s hard for fantasy managers to execute it properly. But rather than judging trades by Fleece or No Fleece, sometimes it should just be viewed as an objectively great player that will net you a return more suited to your team’s needs. Ha-Seong Kim — forever may he reign — is the latest and greatest candidate for such a maneuver.

Despite the 2023 season delivering perhaps the most lurid failures of GM AJ Preller’s tenure (e.g. Xander Bogaerts hating RBIs, Joe Musgrove’s toe injury, all of those damn articles, Bob Melvin giving up??), Ha-Seong Kim was one of the lone bright spots. He not only continued his gold-glove caliber defense, but improved as a hitter thanks to an improved walk rate, seeing more pitches, hitting more fly balls, and even a healthy dose of stolen bases to boot.

He also managed to be one of the few players on the team that didn’t turn into a pumpkin in high leverage situations. And most importantly, Kim is a known procurer of Good Vibes, with a smile that lights up the world, being BFFs with teammate Manny Machado, and even, very randomly, being a proponent of talking trash in Spanish.